Kyrgios may miss Australian Open due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE • Crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios is a major doubt for his home Grand Slam after the Australian yesterday confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

With the Australian Open, the year's first Major, starting next Monday, the diagnosis has left the outspoken tennis star in a race against time to make it.

The polarising Kyrgios was due to play his first match of the season at the Sydney Classic but pulled out just hours before his evening clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid," he said in an Instagram story video.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well, I will see you all at the Australian Open."

The 26-year-old is widely seen as Australia's best men's player despite his world ranking slipping to 114th after a lengthy period away from the game. He has not played since the Laver Cup last September, citing a knee injury.

Despite his on-court antics, the firebrand, who has had well-documented and long-running beefs with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, remains wildly popular at home.

His absence from Melbourne Park would be a major blow because he regularly attracts packed stadiums and bumper television audiences whenever he plays there.

He also withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament last week, saying at the time he was unwell as a result of asthma.

"I have been feeling run down and unwell for four days," Kyrgios then said.

Should the two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist not recover in time, he would be the latest in a string of absentees for the hard-court tournament.