Kyrgios gets $47k fine for his tirade at umpire

MIAMI • Australian star Nick Kyrgios was fined US$35,000 (S$47,500) by the ATP Tour on Thursday following his stormy row with umpire Carlos Bernardes in a last-16 singles defeat at the Miami Open earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was annoyed by Bernardes during his loss to Italy's Jannik Sinner, calling the match official "horrendous" and "embarrassing" during multiple tirades during the match.

The ATP charged him with two counts of unsportsmanlike conduct for a total of US$10,000, a verbal abuse charge of US$20,000 and an audible obscenity violation of US$5,000.

Kyrgios, who was hit with a US$25,000 penalty for racket abuse and audible obscenity at Indian Wells last month, stressed at the start of his Miami Open campaign that he was at "peace" with himself on and off the court.

Although the world No. 102 was initially upset about the difference in conditions between the main court and Grandstand at the Hard Rock Stadium, he became enraged with Bernardes when his walkie-talkie went off in the first set.

The pair then became involved in a row which saw a furious Kyrgios docked a point during a tiebreaker and then a whole game at the start of the second set.

After his loss, Kyrgios continued to rage and claimed the ATP would not sanction Bernardes, and that players were not protected enough by the governing body.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev fell to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

The loss ensured the Russian would not be able to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, which he lost to Novak Djokovic last week, in Miami.

The US Open champion blamed his defeat on physical struggles amid the heat and humidity of Florida, saying: "All match, I wasn't feeling my best. After the tough points I was struggling to get my breath. I wasn't recovering fast enough.

"Maybe it was the heat but I was feeling dizzy and tired. In the locker room, I was cramping."

In the women's draw, second seed Iga Swiatek will today face a resurgent Naomi Osaka for the title after the Pole defeated American Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old has faced four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka - who beat Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 - only once, with the Japanese winning in Toronto in 2019.

"Right now, I feel like I am on a different level, so I can actually compete," said Swiatek, who will be the new world No. 1 next week.

