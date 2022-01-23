Kyrgios claims he was threatened by Croats' entourage

MELBOURNE • Boisterous fans at the Australian Open have riled a slew of players this year, including US Open champion and Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev, who criticised sections of the crowd following his singles win over Nick Kyrgios on Thursday.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the world's top-ranked men's doubles team, were the latest to be rattled at Melbourne Park.

Following their second-round 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 upset by Australians Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis on Friday, the coach and trainer of the beaten Croatian pair reportedly made threats against their opponents.

The partisan crowd at Kia Arena had backed the home duo to the hilt, leaving Mektic and Pavic visibly frustrated during their match.

According to Kyrgios, matters later boiled over off court.

The singles world No. 115 tweeted yesterday: "Just letting you know after yesterday's chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym.

"Tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball."

Kokkinakis corroborated Kyrgios' recounting, likening it to mixed martial arts promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"That was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc," he tweeted.

Former player and Australian commentator Sam Groth said during broadcaster Nine Network's coverage that Kokkinakis had sent him a text during the altercation.

"Thanasi actually messaged me as it was happening and said Nick got accosted in the locker room by Pavic's fitness trainer," he added.

"Obviously weren't very happy, the No. 1 team in the world, No. 1 seeds going down against Thanasi and Nick.

"Didn't accept what the crowd was doing, what was happening with Nick. I think it's just a little bit soft to take it off the court, into the locker room and not even from the players, from someone from the team."

A video posted by Nine also showed Kyrgios and Kokkinakis having an animated exchange with Mektic and Pavic and their entourage in a players' area at Melbourne Park.

Pavic and Mektic were not immediately available for comment. However, they were reportedly peeved with the taunts from pro-Australian spectators, with Matic calling Kyrgios and Kokkinakis "a nasty team".

Pavic added: "It's loud. They (the fans) are pretty loud. Obviously, they cheer for Aussies... We saw also with Medvedev how it was. So, yeah, I mean, that's how they are here. We're used to that. But like I said, yeah, it wouldn't hurt them to show some respect."

