Kyrgios' appeal rebuffed by court

CANBERRA • Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will face court on alleged assault charges on Oct 4, after a Canberra magistrate rejected his appeal for a months-long delay.

Kyrgios, 27, did not appear for the initial hearing yesterday and details of the charge have not yet been disclosed.

But The Guardian has reported that the charge involves the alleged assault of his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in Canberra last December.

According to The Canberra Times, Kyrgios grabbed her and the charge reportedly carries a maximum jail sentence of two years.

Before splitting up, the pair had a volatile on-and-off, year-long relationship. Last October, Adelaide police had to intervene after their row in quarantine got out of hand.

After returning from overseas, they shared a hotel room due to Covid-19 countermeasures before being forced to spend the remainder of their quarantine "in separate rooms" as a result of their fight.

During brief proceedings, Kyrgios' lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith indicated he would seek to have the case heard on Nov 25.

Kukulies-Smith did not outline details of the application, citing the presence in court of a "large contingent of media", but Magistrate Louise Taylor rejected it.

The world No. 26, who is set to play at next week's US Open, is also facing a separate civil lawsuit after tennis fan Anna Palus said he had defamed her by saying she was "drunk out of her mind".

During his Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios ranted to the umpire about being distracted by a spectator, later identified as Palus, and accused her of having "about 700 drinks".

In a statement released by her solicitors yesterday, Palus said Kyrgios had caused "harm" to her and her family and any damages she wins will be donated to charity.

Despite the issues in his personal life, Kyrgios is enjoying a renaissance in his tennis career.

Earlier this month, he earned both the doubles and singles titles at the Washington Open, becoming the first player to do so in the same year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE