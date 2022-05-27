Krejcikova out of Paris after testing positive for virus

PARIS • Barbora Krejcikova's French Open campaign came to a premature end after the Czech had to withdraw from the Grand Slam following a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The world No. 2, who returned to action at Roland Garros from an elbow injury that had sidelined her since February, saw the defence of her singles title end on Monday when she was knocked out in the first round by Frenchwoman Diane Parry in three sets.

The 26-year-old had been due to start her doubles defence along with long-time partner and compatriot Katerina Siniakova, but was unable to take to the court for their first-round opener against Hungarian Dalma Galfi and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday.

"Last night, I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with fever. I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive," Krejcikova, who last year became the first player since France's Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros, wrote on Instagram.

"I am extremely sad I won't be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can't wait to get back to training."

Another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova, was also forced to withdraw from Roland Garros on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.

Bouzkova had been due to face Belgian Elise Mertens in the second round and she did not play her first-round doubles match either.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid-19 today for the first time, so I am withdrawing from both singles and doubles here in Paris," she wrote on Twitter.

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions at the French Open - including regular Covid testing, a requirement for players to stay in designated hotels, and a cap on the number of fans attending - there has been a return to normalcy with full-capacity stands at matches here.

Masks are no longer compulsory and all safe-distancing measures have been removed.

Last Sunday's opening day saw an attendance of 32,453, but despite the higher risks of transmission, most players appear happy with the relaxed approach at the French Open.

American 23rd seed John Isner, who will take on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in their third-round match today, said: "Happy to have the fans back, they showed up very well...

"I could hear roars going around the grounds. Fans are very passionate here, and the players appreciate that."

REUTERS