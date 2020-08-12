Konta's heart condition flares up in opening loss

LEXINGTON (Kentucky) • Britain's Johanna Konta suffered a health scare as she crashed out of the opening round of the inaugural WTA Top Seed Open on Monday with a straight-sets defeat by the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova.

The third seed requested medical attention just a few minutes into her 6-4, 6-4 first-round loss to the unseeded Bouzkova.

The 29-year-old looked uncomfortable and kept holding two fingers to her neck to check her pulse before eventually resuming play.

Konta later explained that she was prone to sudden palpitations that can send her heart rate soaring. "My heart rate shoots up for no reason, we didn't have a long point, I wasn't gassing in any way in my lungs," she said. "It makes me a bit lightheaded, I just had to see the doctor and the physio.

"I was having all the checks. I am as fit as a fiddle but it can happen. It took a while to settle down until about 4-3 in the first set, but then it did settle down and I was able to concentrate on the tennis."

Konta also revealed it was the fourth time she had been affected by the problem during tournament play or practice.

"We don't know why it happens, it's in stressful situations, in non-stressful situations," she said. "It's been sporadic and we haven't been able to capture it.

"I get very lightheaded and I can't function for the first few seconds. I am worried. It's not ideal. I am going to have another EKG (electrocardiography) test, and hopefully, measure it.

"But probably now it won't happen again for another year or something."

The world No. 15 was the highest profile casualty on Monday in what is the first WTA tournament to be held in the United States following a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world No. 1 and 23-time Major champion Serena Williams is the biggest name in the field, alongside her sister Venus and 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff.

Although Konta is still pressing ahead with plans to play at the US Open, which is scheduled to start on Aug 31, the hard-court Grand Slam was hit by more big-name withdrawals on Monday.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2004, pulled out, saying on Instagram: "Due to the unfavourable situation due to coronavirus... I made the difficult decision for myself to refuse to participate."

Organisers also confirmed Czech world No. 31 Barbora Strycova and China's Wang Xiyu would not be attending, joining the likes of Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Kiki Bertens and Elina Svitolina.

