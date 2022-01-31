King of pain reigns again

MELBOURNE • "Are you tired?" was what Daniil Medvedev asked Rafael Nadal immediately after their marathon Australian Open final yesterday.
After a 5 hours 24 minutes battle, the 35-year-old Spaniard may very well be. But he proved that he is still the one to beat as he defied the odds, and his age, to roar back from two sets down and claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury.
With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, Nadal is now one Major title clear of his "Big Three" rivals after surviving the 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 thriller at the Rod Laver Arena.
"I don't know what to say, guys. It is just amazing," he said to the crowd in his on-court interview.
"This has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career. I did not know if I would be back on the Tour playing tennis again. You don't know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your support.
"Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional (periods) of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks.
"I honestly can't thank enough all the guys that are there - all the team, all the family, those that aren't here.
"How hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments you have been there every single moment in support. Without you none of this is possible so thank you very much for everything."
Riding a wave of raucous support from the crowd, Nadal, who looked dead and buried as world No. 2 Medvedev carved out a two-set lead, pulled off one of his finest performances to deny his opponent again, less than three years after leaving the Russian heartbroken in five sets at the 2019 US Open final.
In a match steeped in drama, the Spaniard was two points from the title but was broken as he served for the match at 5-4.
He held firm to break the 25-year-old Medvedev again and served out the match to love, rushing in to deliver a backhand volley as a stunning coup de grace.
Dropping his racket, Nadal shook his head and grinned, then kicked a tennis ball away and pumped his fists in delight.
It was a triumph that defied time and logic, the 35-year-old completing his first five-set win from a two-set deficit in 15 years - since overhauling Mikhail Youzhny in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2007.
Having suffered four final defeats in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019, Nadal can now savour a second Melbourne Park crown, 13 years after beating Federer in the 2009 decider.
The long hair and pirate shorts of that decade have fallen by the wayside, but the class and fighting spirit endure in the face of Nadal's titanic battles to recover from injuries.
Having missed Wimbledon due to fatigue and the US Open because of a chronic condition in his left foot, he was on the brink of quitting the sport late last year and felt blessed just to turn up at Melbourne Park this year.
He also caught Covid-19 last month which, he said, made him "very sick".
Nadal joins Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each Grand Slam title twice, and he is also the third-oldest man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win a Slam, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.
And to the delight of the crowd, the Spanish veteran suggested that he would be back again.
"I thought this might be my last Australian Open but this has given me enough energy to maybe keep going," Nadal added.
"I will keep trying my very best to come again next year. Thank you."
