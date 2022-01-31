King of pain reigns again

MELBOURNE • "Are you tired?" was what Daniil Medvedev asked Rafael Nadal immediately after their marathon Australian Open final yesterday.

After a 5 hours 24 minutes battle, the 35-year-old Spaniard may very well be. But he proved that he is still the one to beat as he defied the odds, and his age, to roar back from two sets down and claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury.

With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, Nadal is now one Major title clear of his "Big Three" rivals after surviving the 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 thriller at the Rod Laver Arena.

"I don't know what to say, guys. It is just amazing," he said to the crowd in his on-court interview.

"This has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career. I did not know if I would be back on the Tour playing tennis again. You don't know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your support.

"Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional (periods) of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks.

"I honestly can't thank enough all the guys that are there - all the team, all the family, those that aren't here.

"How hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments you have been there every single moment in support. Without you none of this is possible so thank you very much for everything."

Riding a wave of raucous support from the crowd, Nadal, who looked dead and buried as world No. 2 Medvedev carved out a two-set lead, pulled off one of his finest performances to deny his opponent again, less than three years after leaving the Russian heartbroken in five sets at the 2019 US Open final.

In a match steeped in drama, the Spaniard was two points from the title but was broken as he served for the match at 5-4.

He held firm to break the 25-year-old Medvedev again and served out the match to love, rushing in to deliver a backhand volley as a stunning coup de grace.

Dropping his racket, Nadal shook his head and grinned, then kicked a tennis ball away and pumped his fists in delight.