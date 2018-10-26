Kiki Bertens.

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.

A I think Sloane Stephens is doing pretty good.

Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.

A I really like handball, I always played it when I was young.

Q Last movie that made you cry.

A Ooh, I cry with almost every movie so I think this is not a good question (laughs).

Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you.

AI remember our final last year (Bertens lost the doubles finals last year). It was just great to get here but also to play the final here in front of so many fans.

Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.

A I don't even know to be honest.

Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.

A I would like to have a better backhand... the best-looking backhand from Roger (Federer).

Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years.

A In women's tennis now, anyone can win against anyone. All the players are so strong, so I think it's a really fun game right now.

Q Biggest celebrity crush.

A What kind of questions are these (laughs)? I don't know.

Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.

A I just like my own city Breda, where I live.

David Lee