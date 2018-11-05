Khachanov serves up upset

Russia's Karen Khachanov kissing his winner's trophy as he celebrates after overpowering Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 in the Paris Masters final yesterday. The 22-year-old Russian has, for some time, been seen as one of the rising young talents of the sport but few could have envisaged his demolition of the Serbian superstar, who was on a three-month, 22-match winning streak. Djokovic was expected to celebrate his return to world No. 1 with a record-extending fifth Paris title but he went down in 1hr 37min amid a hail of 31 crushing winners from the Muscovite's racket.