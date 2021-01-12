Kenin is victim of Sakkari's controlled power

ABU DHABI • Top seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was yesterday dumped out of the season-opening WTA Abu Dhabi event, losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to ninth seed Maria Sakkari.

This was the first victory in three meetings for the 22nd-ranked Greek, but since their first two clashes in 2018, Sakkari has stepped up a level.

She beat three top-10 players last year, including 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, and while Kenin is ranked 18 places above her, the 25-year-old got her revenge as she claimed the biggest scalp of her career.

Sakkari, who beat two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain and rising American teenage star Coco Gauff in the previous rounds, told the WTA website: "Beating these players this week it means a lot.

"I'm playing players that I've never played, like (Muguruza) yesterday, so I have a better idea if I play them again. So in general, it gives me a lot of confidence starting the year like that and I'm super happy to travel to Australia with some good matches with me."

On the fifth top-five win of her career and a second in her last three tournaments, Sakkari added: "I think that one of the things that really helped me is that I realised that my ball is pretty heavy.

"I have a lot of power and I have been using it the right way. Up until last year, I couldn't really control my power so I had to take a little bit of pace off because I was hitting too hard and I was missing many shots.

"So I think I've found a way and I've found my real pace on the court. When I have an opportunity, I go for it and that builds confidence."

Sakkari will face fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka today for a spot in the final. Her 10th-ranked opponent is in even greater form after extending her winning streak to 13 matches with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over world No. 19 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan yesterday.

Sabalenka has also won three of their last four encounters, including the past three meetings. Still, Sakkari is aiming for another upset despite acknowledging the Belarusian is "super confident now".

On the 22-year-old Sabalenka, who won a joint-highest three WTA titles last season alongside Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, she said: "She's one of the toughest players to play out there. I beat her once so I think I can do it again. I'm not saying I will for sure, but it's going to be a very tough match for both of us."

In today's other semi-final, Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo will take on Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who shocked sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the last eight.

WTA ABU DHABI OPEN

S-finals: StarHub Ch204, 4pm