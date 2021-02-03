Kenin expects emotional Aussie Open defence

MELBOURNE • Sofia Kenin admitted yesterday she was "very nervous" ahead of her Australian Open title defence, but returning to the site of her breakout triumph had rekindled special memories.

The world No. 4's much-awaited return to Melbourne Park was brief after her Italian opponent Camila Giorgi retired with a thigh injury after one set at the Yarra Valley Classic. Kenin clinched a tight first set 7-5 but was hoping for more court action, having lost in the quarter-finals of last month's season-opening WTA event in Abu Dhabi where she was the top seed.

The 22-year-old was back at the scene of her stunning breakthrough Grand Slam title last year, where she beat Garbine Muguruza in the final. She said the prospect of defending a Major will be a new challenge when the Australian Open starts on Monday.

"Obviously very nervous. It's the first time I'm experiencing coming back to a Grand Slam where I want to try to defend my title," she said.

"Of course, there are nerves, but I'm going to do my best and we're going to see how it goes."

The American emerged as a serious force in last year's truncated circuit, continuing her momentum from Melbourne by reaching the French Open final and rising to a career-high No. 4 ranking.

"I feel like with the matches I've had, the success I had last year, helps me," she said.

"I feel like it's going to be a little bit of a rollercoaster next Monday or Tuesday, whenever I play. I feel like the fans will see a little bit more emotion. It's really special."

She faces compatriot Jessica Pegula next. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is also through to the last 16 after beating Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-3.

Kenin is not the only nervous tennis player in Melbourne. World No. 3 Naomi Osaka admitted she felt nerves after beating France's Alize Cornet yesterday in her first competitive match since winning the US Open for a second time.

The three-time Grand Slam champion hit 22 winners to move into the third round of the Gippsland Trophy with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

"I was really nervous coming here," said Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019. "The last match I played was in New York and I wanted to continue the momentum."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

