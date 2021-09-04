Kei's quick but I know his game: Djokovic

NEW YORK • Novak Djokovic is confident his bid for a record-breaking 21st Major title that would complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years will not be derailed by Kei Nishikori.

The Japanese will be awaiting in the third round of the US Open today and while the world No. 56's greatest success at a Slam has been at Flushing Meadows, having progressed to the 2014 final, his head-to-head record is not convincing.

Djokovic has beaten Nishikori 17 times to two - his last defeat was in the semi-finals in New York seven years ago - and the world No. 1 is in ominous form.

The Serb cruised into the third round with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 thrashing of Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor to register his 77th win here.

Afterwards, he said being mentioned in the same breath with Rod Laver - he can equal the Australian great's achievement - and battling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have energised his quest to become just the third man in history to hold all four Slams in a year.

"Being only in the conversation with Rod Laver... is really an honour. I try to draw strength from that," the 34-year-old said.

"With history on the line, the excitement grows, pressure grows, but experience and understanding of what I have to do on a daily basis to reach the goal allow me to stay in the tournament, so to say."

He has already owned all four Slams at once after winning the 2016 French Open, adding that was the moment he felt a calendar Slam was possible.

"That's where I felt this is achievable, it's reachable, I could do it in one year," he said. "Their (Federer and Nadal) dominance on the Tour made me the player I am today."

Some analysts believe Djokovic should be proclaimed the GOAT or greatest of all time tennis player if he wins in New York but the Serb has insisted that he will leave that debate up to the critics.

"We do complement each other. I think the rivalry between the 'Big Three', it's phenomenal for our sport," he said.

"So the more traction, the more conversation there is around the three of us, the GOAT discussion, the better in general for our sport. I hope people still keep on talking about it."

On Nishikori, whom he last swept aside 6-2, 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic added: "I've a very good score against him .

"He's one of the quickest and most talented players that I've seen in my career. He likes to hit the ball early, protect the line, but I know his game well."

It also does not help that Nishikori, who outlasted American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 2-6, 6-3, is still nursing a shoulder injury.

Admitting beating Djokovic was the hardest task in tennis, the 31-year-old said: "Obviously I love the challenge. Now he's one of the best on the tennis tour. It's not someone I love to play all the time, because obviously he's the toughest opponent, one or two.

"I'd rather have someone ranked lower. But I always love the challenge. Even though I have a bad record, I always try to be positive. I'm sure it's going to be a tough one, but I'll do my best.

"It's (the shoulder) been improving every day, I can't say it's fully healed, but today it was okay."

In the women's draw, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada extended her unbeaten run at Flushing Meadows to nine matches after the she carved out a 6-4, 6-4 second-round win over American Lauren Davis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

US OPEN

Day 6: Singtel TV Ch115/116 & StarHub Ch209/210, 10.50pm