Kasatkina slams Russian stance on homosexuality

MOSCOW • Russian world No. 12 Daria Kasatkina has criticised her country's attitude towards homosexuality in a video published on Monday after she announced she was a lesbian.

The 25-year-old's comments come after Russian deputies proposed on Monday a new law which would ban information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere.

Broadcasting homosexual "propaganda" to youngsters has been banned in the country since 2013 and the law has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

"There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it's no surprise," she said on blogger Vitya Kravchenko's YouTube channel.

"This notion of wanting to be gay or becoming gay is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?"

Earlier this month, Russian footballer Nadya Karpova also spoke publicly about her sexuality.

"Not only did Nadya help herself by coming out and get this burden off her chest, she has also helped others," added Kasatkina, a semi-finalist at last month's French Open.

"My respect. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls needed to know that.

"It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support. I believe it's important that influential people from sports, and any other sphere speak about it. It really helps."

Hours after the video was published, Kasatkina shared a photo of herself hugging another woman - figure skater Natalia Zabiiako - on her Instagram page with a purple heart emoji.

"Living in the closet is pointless. Until you choose to come out. Of course it's up to you how to do it and how much to tell," she said.