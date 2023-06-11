Karolina Muchova says 'bitter' French Open loss to serve as motivation

PARIS - Karolina Muchova said she would use the “bitter feeling” of losing Saturday’s French Open final to Iga Swiatek to drive her on to challenge for more Grand Slam titles after injury nearly wrecked her career.

The 43rd-ranked Czech went down 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to Swiatek in a nail-biting finale as the world number one retained her Roland Garros crown, winning her third French Open and fourth Grand Slam title.

Muchova, the fourth lowest ranked women’s finalist ever in Paris, fought back from a set and 3-0 down, and twice led Swiatek by a break in the decider before her fate was sealed with a double fault on match point.

“The feeling is a little bitter, because I felt it was very close, a close match,” said Muchova, whose previous best run before at a major came when she reached the 2021 Australian Open semi-finals.

“But overall, I mean, to call myself a Grand Slam finalist, it’s an amazing achievement. For sure big motivation for me to work in the future and to get a chance again to play for these big titles.”

The 26-year-old displayed remarkable resilience after Swiatek had taken charge, drawing on the resolve that enabled her to recover from 2-5 and match point down against Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

She had Swiatek on the ropes while serving for a 5-3 lead in the final set, but the Pole broke back and claimed the final three games to clinch the trophy.

“I gave my everything on the court today, so I have nothing to regret,” said Muchova, who ended last year’s French Open in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury.

‘Belief is there’

That followed an abdominal problem which sidelined her for seven months in 2021. Only last September, her ranking was outside the top 200, and she was told by doctors she may never play again.

But a breakout performance over the past two weeks has fuelled Muchova with fresh belief.