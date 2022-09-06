'Just like Nadal, Djokovic'

NEW YORK - Nick Kyrgios has always had the talent, but not necessarily the temperament to match it.

After a resurgent 2022, Daniil Medvedev believes the fiery Australian is on the cusp of fulfilling the potential many observers had identified when he became the world's top junior nine years ago.

The world No. 25 won his first Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open, then reached his first Major singles final at Wimbledon before winning his first ATP Tour title in three years in Washington.

On Sunday, he shut down Medvedev's title defence 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open, leading his vanquished opponent to hail the in-form Kyrgios, who is projected to rise to at least 18th in the rankings.

The Russian, who will lose his world No. 1 ranking after the final Slam of the year, said: "It was a high-level match. Played Novak (Djokovic), Rafa (Nadal). They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion.

"He has a little bit different game because he's not like a grinder in a way. At the same time, he can rally. He's tough to play. He has an amazing serve."

Medvedev has had a stop-start season owing to injury as well as the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prevented Russian and Belarusian players from appearing at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old, who has won just one title this year at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, would have wanted to triumph at Flushing Meadows for the second successive year, but in 27-year-old Kyrgios, he ran into his nemesis.

He not only chalked up his fourth win over Medvedev in five career meetings, but also became the first player in 35 years to beat the top-ranked player twice - after Pat Cash in 1987 - in the same year.

Kyrgios' first victory of the season against Medvedev came last month in Montreal and the latter feels he has the tools to become Australia's first male Major winner since Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2002.

"If he plays like this till end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it," said Medvedev, who will be usurped at the top by either Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud at the tournament's end.

"But he's going to get tough opponents, so it's not sure."

Kyrgios' next opponent will be 31st-ranked Russian Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev also claimed another factor may have contributed to his defeat - the American penchant for over-the-top air conditioning.

"Today, I felt a little bit sick. I mean, the thing is, in USA, I get sick for sure in the swing because the AC is just crazy," he said.

"I think physically maybe that played a little bit of a role. At the same time, it's not an excuse at all."

Ruud set up a quarter-final with last year's Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday, while Alcaraz faced 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic on Monday. That result was not known by press time.

