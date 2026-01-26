Jessica Pegula proud of consistent runs to Grand Slam quarter-finals after win in Australian Open last 16

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jessica Pegula of the US celebrating after her 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot and defending champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Jan 26.

– Jessica Pegula said reaching a Grand Slam quarter-final should be considered a success, regardless of whether she progresses any further at the tournament, after the American returned to the last eight of the Australian Open on Jan 26.

The 31-year-old beat her friend and defending champion Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarters for the fourth time at Melbourne Park as she continues her quest for a first Grand Slam crown.

Pegula had been eliminated at the quarter-final stage at six Grand Slams before her run to the 2024 US Open final, which she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. She made the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows again in 2025, losing to the Belarusian again.

While many view Pegula as an underachiever at Grand Slams due to her lack of semi-final and final runs, the player saw it differently.

“That was something I felt everyone else came up with,” Pegula told reporters when asked about her record. “If I’m making quarters of a Grand Slam, that’s pretty good.

“So I never really understood the negativity towards it... I mean, the fact that I’m putting myself in that many positions I feel is a feat in itself.

“ Obviously US Open, I did the finals, made the semis, and that felt normal. So to me it doesn’t really feel like that much different. Maybe even now I’m even more comfortable knowing that I ’ve gotten further, i t doesn’t feel as big of a deal to be in the quarters, even though that’s really good.”

“I guess I don’t think about it that much,” she added.

Pegula said she felt like a more complete player with a wider range of weapons at her disposal now as she approaches a quarter-final meeting with compatriot and fourth seed Amanda Anisimova, who battled past Wang Xinyu of China 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

“I think that my movement has gotten better. My serve is a lot better than it used to be, and that really helped me today. I think I’m overall a better player,” Pegula added.

“It doesn’t always mean that you’re going to win the match, but I do feel playing against all these girls with the depth, I think I have a lot more tools to figure out a way to win.”

Meanwhile Keys, who stunned Sabalenka in the 2025 final, said she could walk away with her head held high after her reign as Australian Open champion ended to her compatriot.

Both players are good friends off court and also host a tennis podcast titled “The Player’s Box” together.

“Obviously, not the way that I wanted things to end here, but still really proud of myself,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think coming back, being defending champion, dealing with all of the kind of extra pressure and nerves, I’m just really proud of myself for how I handled it.”

“Just one of those days where I feel like Jess beat me, and I can kind of walk away with my head held high,” she added.

In another match, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek dispatched Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis 6-0, 6-3 to book a quarter-final clash with Kazakhstan’s 5th seed Elena Rybakina, who also eased through to the next round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Swiatek said she will draw on her experience and knowledge of playing Rybakina 11 times, with the Pole holding a 6-5 advantage.

“I wouldn’t say head-to-head matters, because... it was always a tight match, or she beat me easy,” added Swiatek.

“Doesn’t make sense to overanalyse who won the last ones or how it has been looking. Every match is a different story... I need to... use my experience and also the knowledge from previous matches.” REUTERS, AFP