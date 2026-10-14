Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff qualify for WTA Finals

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both have qualified for the season- ending WTA Finals for a fifth straight year, the WTA announced Wednesday.

Only eight players qualify to compete in singles at the Nov. 8-15 hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., which features a $15.5 million prize pool.

Gauff defeated China's Qinwen Zheng to win the tournament in 2024, while Pegula lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the 2023 final.

Gauff, 22, is ranked No. 5 in the world and has won just one title this season at the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated Pegula in straight sets in the final on Aug. 23.

Pegula, 32, is ranked No. 4 in the world and has two titles this season at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and the Charleston Open in March.

Also qualified for the WTA Finals are defending champion and World No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, with two spots still open. REUTERS