Japan’s Tokito Oda, 17, becomes youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline

LONDON – Japanese teenager Tokito Oda made history by winning the Wimbledon wheelchair title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory against Alfie Hewett on Sunday.

Aged 17 years and 69 days, Oda is the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline.

He is also the youngest player to win a Wimbledon singles title since 16-year-old Martina Hingis lifted the women’s trophy in 1997.

“This is so amazing. I didn’t expect this amazing support on this court. I am feeling like I’m living in a dream. I’m so happy,” Oda said.

“I want to thank Alfie and his support team. It was not easy playing in this situation against a country’s home player.

“He is one of the strongest players and I have played him many times. It’s really tough playing with him.”

Oda’s Wimbledon victory brought him a second Grand Slam title after he won last month’s French Open.

That success made him the youngest man to win a Grand Slam tournament in any discipline and also the youngest world No. 1 in the history of wheelchair tennis.

Oda is too young to drink alcohol legally, so he had to settle for toasting his celebration with a glass of water instead of the champagne he would have preferred.

“I am still 17, I wanted to open the champagne but I couldn’t, so maybe I will have sparkling water with my team,” he said.

Britain’s Hewett won the Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title with Gordon Reid on Saturday.

But the 25-year-old lost the singles final for a second successive year as 11 double faults among his 19 unforced errors gifted the title to Oda.

“First of all congrats to Tokito and your team. What a performance out there today and I hope you enjoy yourselves later on,” Hewett said.

“I feel like wheelchair tennis is being put on the map at Wimbledon.”