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Italy’s Jannik Sinner attends the ATP world No. 1s players ceremony at the ATP Finals in Turin on Nov 15.

ROME – World No. 2 Jannik Sinner is at risk of missing the 2027 Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery, Italian media reported on Nov 24.

According to television channels Rai and Sky Sport as well as newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old could be out for three months.

Next season’s opening Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, where Sinner is a two-time champion, starts on Jan 17.

Sinner’s doctor, Herbert Schoenhuber, told Rai the surgery in Finland went well but his press officer has yet to reply to AFP’s request for comment.

The five-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since claiming his maiden Wimbledon title in July and has since lost his world No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.

Sinner met with a host of specialists before announcing the end of his season in October.

“The worst part of this injury for me is that I can’t compete, I can’t play tennis,” Sinner said in a recent documentary.

“Even my life outside tennis is a bit more limited, for the simple reason that I can’t do the things I really love, because I want to protect my knee as much as possible.” AFP