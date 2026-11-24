Jannik Sinner doubt for Australian Open after knee surgery: Reports
- Jannik Sinner may miss the Australian Open after knee surgery, Italian media reported. The Melbourne Grand Slam starts on Jan 17, and he is a two-time champion there.
- Rai, Sky Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport said the 25-year-old could be out for three months. His doctor, Herbert Schoenhuber, said the surgery in Finland went well.
- Sinner has not played since his Wimbledon win in July. He said the injury is hardest because he cannot compete, and his life outside tennis is also limited.
AI generated
ROME – World No. 2 Jannik Sinner is at risk of missing the 2027 Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery, Italian media reported on Nov 24.
According to television channels Rai and Sky Sport as well as newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old could be out for three months.
Next season’s opening Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, where Sinner is a two-time champion, starts on Jan 17.
Sinner’s doctor, Herbert Schoenhuber, told Rai the surgery in Finland went well but his press officer has yet to reply to AFP’s request for comment.
The five-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since claiming his maiden Wimbledon title in July and has since lost his world No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.
Sinner met with a host of specialists before announcing the end of his season in October.
“The worst part of this injury for me is that I can’t compete, I can’t play tennis,” Sinner said in a recent documentary.
“Even my life outside tennis is a bit more limited, for the simple reason that I can’t do the things I really love, because I want to protect my knee as much as possible.” AFP