Jannik Sinner demands ‘respect’ from Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic lends support in prize money row

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Italy's Jannik Sinner attending a press conference ahead of the Italian Open, in Rome, Italy, on May 7.

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ROME - Jannik Sinner called on May 7 for Grand Slam tournaments to show tennis players respect in a row over prize money, as Novak Djokovic pledged his support to the players in their battle with the sport’s major events.

In 2025, almost all the leading players signed two letters to the four Grand Slam bosses demanding an increase in prize money, payments into a player welfare fund to improve retirement and maternity benefits, as well as involvement in decisions that affected them.

The letters set a target of a 22 per cent share in tournament revenue, which would bring the majors in line with the nine combined 1000-level events run by the ATP men’s tour and the women’s WTA tour.

But Sinner told reporters at the Italian Open in Rome that the players were no nearer an agreement with the organisers of Wimbledon and the French, US and Australian Opens.

“It’s more about respect. Because I think we give much more than we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players; it’s for all of us players,” Sinner said.

“It’s not nice that after one year we are not even close to conclusion of what we would like to have.”

On May 5, women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka said that she was ready to boycott the Grand Slams in order for the players to force organisers’ hands.

Those comments came after players said in a statement that April’s announcement by the French Open of a 9.5 per cent prize money rise was not good enough.

It said that a 14 per cent increase in revenue in 2025 only led to the total prize purse going up by 5.4 per cent, reducing the players’ share to 14.3 per cent.

Sinner coyly suggested he may back players pulling out of Grand Slam tournaments in the future.

“Of course, we talk about money, but the most important is respect, and we just don’t feel it. I think we players, we are a bit disappointed also of the outcome of Roland Garros, for example. So let’s see what’s coming,” added Sinner.

“So I do understand players talking about a boycott because it’s somewhere we also need to start... Then we see in the future.”

Djokovic backs player power

Sinner will begin his bid for a record-extending sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title against one of Sebastian Ofner or Alex Michelsen on May 9.

The Italian, a four-time Grand Slam winner, is on a 23-match winning streak and is red-hot favourite for singles victory in front of his home fans, with rival Carlos Alcaraz injured.

Djokovic, who returns to action in Rome on May 8 against Dino Prizmic after a shoulder injury kept him out of the Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid events, backed the players in their battle.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner founded the the breakaway Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in 2021 in a bid to wrest more power for the players after a disillusioning spell as president of the ATP’s player council.

Djokovic, 38, has argued for more player power in the sport and again on May 7 insisted that the current set-up is stacked against the lower-ranked and grassroots players, who he says “are leaving tennis because of no funding”.

“I’m glad that there’s willingness from the leaders of our sport, like Sabalenka, to really step up and really understand the dynamics of how tennis politics works, understand the nuances and really what needs to be done, not only for her benefit and well-being, but for everyone.” said Djokovic.

“That’s true leadership for me and I think that she needs to maintain that... my position is very clear, I support the players and always will support the stronger player position in the ecosystem.” AFP