Jannik Sinner brushes past Alexander Zverev to reach Monte Carlo final

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– World No. 2 Jannik Sinner said that he has a “nothing to lose” mindset, as he eased his way into the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time with a clinical 6-1, 6-4 semi-final win over Alexander Zverev on April 11.

The Italian becomes the first player to reach all three finals of the season’s first three Masters 1000 events since Novak Djokovic in 2015.

Roger Federer, in 2006, and Rafael Nadal, in 2011, are the only two other players to achieve the feat.

“I have nothing to lose. Making the final here means a lot to me. I try to push as much as I can tomorrow in the last day,” said Sinner. “Now it’s most important to rest. Tomorrow is gonna be a tough one.

“I’m very, very happy. We came here trying to give myself some feedback. Now finding myself in the final means a lot to me.

“Every match every day is different. I’m very happy about today’s performance.”

Sinner said he felt really solid from the beginning, adding: “When you’re a break up straightaway, it changes the dynamic of the match.

“Very happy. Let’s see what’s coming in the final.”

He will face world No. 1 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated 23rd-ranked local favourite Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

On facing Alcaraz in the final, he said: “I’m looking forward to it. These are matches I practise for... Why I wake up.

“It’s great to have at least one match before Roland Garros against him. That’s for sure a big test for me.”

It will be the first meeting this season between the world’s top two players which would decide who will be world No. 1 come April 13 when the new ATP rankings are released.

The statistics show that Sinner is in impressive form.

The Italian has now won 21 consecutive matches in Masters events and he has also won 42 of his last 43 sets in such competitions.

As in Indian Wells and Miami, the 24-year-old had the measure of Zverev who has not prevailed in their meetings since the round of 16 at the US Open in September 2023.

With the victory, Sinner extended his head-to-head record against Zverev to nine wins and four losses.

Extremely aggressive from the start, Sinner blew the world No. 3 German away in the opening set, breaking him three times and wrapping it up in 34 minutes.

In the second set, the 28-year-old Zverev put up more resistance, finding his first serve again, but he still had to battle every time to hold.

He finally folded after 1hr 22min on another blistering forehand from Sinner, who has lost only one set in his last 21 matches at Masters 1000 events. AFP