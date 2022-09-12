Jabeur vows to learn from loss, return stronger in 2023

NEW YORK - Ons Jabeur struggled to hold back the tears after losing a second consecutive Grand Slam final on Saturday.

But while the Tunisian said her US Open defeat by Iga Swiatek was tough to take, she vowed to come back swinging.

The 28-year-old, who lost her first Major title match at Wimbledon in July to Kazakh Elena Rybakina, was this time beaten 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) by world No. 1 Swiatek at Flushing Meadows. However, not even the sting of another defeat on the sport's biggest stage will keep her down for long.

"I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time," said Jabeur, who will regain the No. 2 ranking after the final Slam of the year concludes.

"The most important thing is accepting it, you know, learning from the finals that I lost."

A crowd favourite in New York for her creative play and ebullient personality, she claimed her first tour-level title last year in Birmingham, England, nine years after first appearing in a WTA main draw.

Jabeur has stepped it up this year, winning in Madrid and Berlin - only Swiatek, at seven, has played more finals than her six this term - before Rybakina came back from a set down to end her title hopes at Wimbledon.

Her march through the Flushing Meadows draw saw her swat aside a red-hot Caroline Garcia in the semi-finals but a rocky start against the Pole proved too much for Tunisia's "Minister of Happiness".

Still, the first Arab woman to reach a Slam final, and first African woman to reach the US Open championship match has a message to the next generation of girls hoping to follow her path.

"Never give up. That's what I was trying to do all my career. I had some ups and downs. Before, it was injuries and getting to know myself on the court. After, it was losing quarter-finals. Then it evolved to losing finals. Then getting titles," she said.

"Wimbledon was tough. This one is going to be tough. I'm not someone that's going to give up. I am sure I'm going to be in the final again."

Swiatek now leads their career head-to-head meetings at 3-2, but Jabeur intends to keep chasing her.

She will be making her maiden appearance at the WTA Finals and a successful run in Fort Worth, Texas will set her up for next season.

"It's like a mini Grand Slam, I call it," Jabeur said of October's season finale. "I always dreamed to play this one. I will maybe show myself there and build more confidence to really get ready for the next season because I feel like I have a lot to show next season."

REUTERS