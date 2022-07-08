Jabeur, Rybakina in historic maiden final

LONDON • A first-time Grand Slam winner will be crowned in tomorrow's Wimbledon women's singles final.

History was made yesterday as Ons Jabeur became the first Arab and African woman in the Open era to reach the showpiece match of a Major when she defeated close friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the last four.

When the Tunisian sealed her final point, all she could think of was rushing over to her vanquished barbecue buddy at the net to give the German mother of two, the oldest player left in the field at 34, the tightest of hugs.

On the eve of the contest, Jabeur, 27, had vowed that the "hug at the end will be amazing" and she was not wrong.

The two players held each other across the net for what seemed an eternity, with both whispering into each other's ears.

With the cheers still ringing around Centre Court, Jabeur pulled her opponent to her side and joined in the applause as the unseeded Maria's run to the semi-finals, emulating Margaret Court's feat in 1975, came to an end.

Cracking a joke, the world No. 2 said: "It was more difficult running for her balls. She has to make me a barbecue now for all the running I did on the court.

"I wanted to share the moment with her at the end because she's such an inspiration for so many people including me, coming back after having two babies, I can't believe how she did it."

Turning her attention to tomorrow's final, the third-seeded Jabeur, who until this week had never gone past the last eight at a Major, added: "I don't know what to say. It's a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice. I'm happy that's paid off and I'll continue for one more match.

"I'm a proud Tunisian woman standing here today - I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I just try to inspire as much as I can - I want to see more Arab and African players on the (WTA) Tour, I love the game and I want to share the experience with them."

More history was made when Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakh player to reach a Slam final.

The Russia-born world No. 23 denied Simona Halep an opportunity to fight for a second Wimbledon title, beating the Romanian, a two-time Major champion, 6-3, 6-3.

The 23-year-old, who switched allegiance four years ago, broke the 2019 winner four times in a dominant display on Centre Court to become the youngest finalist here since Garbine Muguruza in 2015.

Rybakina would not have been allowed to compete at the All England Club this year had she not acquired Kazakh citizenship, with Russian and Belarusian players banned from the grass-court event due to the invasion of Ukraine.

In the build-up to her semi-final, Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, admitted that she could not pick between whether she felt more Russian or Kazakh, but expressed her hope the war would end "as soon as possible".

Had ranking points not been stripped from the tournament, Rybakina would have made her top 10 debut, but that has not dulled the prestige of winning at Wimbledon.

"It was a great match. I was really focused today and I'm really happy with my performance because I played really solid today," she said.

On Jabeur, Rybakina added: "I think it's going to be a great match, she's a great player, very tricky player, it's not going to be easy to play against her drop shots and volleys.

"I think I already did the work so it's time to enjoy it out on court."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS