Iva Jovic ‘loses sanity five times over’ to oust Alexandra Eala and book Coco Gauff clash

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Iva Jovic of the US embraces Philippines' Alexandra Eala after winning their US Open third-round match.

NEW YORK – American teen Iva Jovic outlasted Philippines star Alexandra Eala in an epic three-hour showdown on Sept 5 to reach the fourth round of the US Open, where fourth seed Coco Gauff awaits.

Jovic, the 14th seed, won five of the last six games for a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 triumph over 17th-seed Eala after 3hr 3min.

“That felt like a marathon and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match,” Jovic said. “But it’s really worth it for this feeling.”

Two of the top rising stars of women’s tennis made their Arthur Ashe Stadium debut a memorable battle that featured 17 service breaks in 33 games.

“That match, definitely the way it finished, deserved that court,” Jovic said. “It literally took everything to somehow squeeze my way through that.”

Jovic, 18, and Eala, 21, are friends and sometime doubles partners, knowing well each other’s skills and style. That helped produce seven service breaks in the first 11 games.

“I’m usually not one that shows that many emotions, but this one really meant a lot to me. It’s everything to have another match here at the US Open,” said Jovic.

That match will be against compatriot Gauff, the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open champion.

“I’m going to be more than happy to just bring this fight and this energy and, whatever happens, I can leave with my head high,” Jovic added.

Jovic broke four times to win the first set, but was broken three times by left-hander Eala to drop the second.

“The level was absolutely incredible from both sides,” Jovic said.

“We definitely put on a show and it literally took everything to get through that... losing my earrings, falling literally flat-out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns,” she added .

Eala admitted: “I had my chances. I’m happy with the match in general. Of course there is disappointment in losing, but I’m trying to see the positive side. It was a really good match. The level was really high.

“I left everything out there. I fought through the ups and downs... What I know for a fact is that I fought, so I’m happy with that.”

Eala broke Jovic in the first game of the third set when the American netted a backhand.

“I just tried to take my time in those moments and feel the energy and the crowd – even though they weren’t always rooting for me,” Jovic said.

Jovic smacked a forehand winner to break Eala in the fourth game and level the set, but the American double-faulted away a break in the fifth.

Jovic broke back to 4-4 with a backhand service return winner and broke again in the last game, smacking a forehand winner to reach match point and taking the victory when Eala netted a forehand.

A quarter-finalist at the 2026 Australian Open, Jovic won her first WTA title last season in Guadalajara at age 17.

She beat Eala at the French Open and Queen’s Club in London earlier this season in their prior meetings, but that was before Eala won her first WTA title at Washington.

“She played an outrageous level tonight. She was serving very good. She was showing a lot more versatility with her returns,” Jovic said of Eala.

“She’s playing some of the best tennis in the world right now, so it’s no doubt it takes a hell of an effort to beat her.” AFP