IT'S OVER RIGHT FROM THE START

NEW YORK - An already open US Open women's draw, with no clear favourite, became even more unpredictable on Tuesday after three big names tumbled out in succession in the first round.

France's Clara Burel first joined the growing list of giant-killing qualifiers at Flushing Meadows - Ukrainian Daria Snigur eliminated two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep on Monday - as she toppled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.

The Kazakh was unable to generate any momentum, making 37 unforced errors during the match.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu was then sent crashing out in the first round, losing in straight sets to France's Alize Cornet.

In 2021, the Briton enjoyed a fairy-tale run to her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first qualifier, man or woman, to win one of tennis' four biggest prizes.

But Raducanu has been unable to build on her triumph, failing to win more than two matches in a row with no further WTA Tour titles.

Despite her lack of form, she was still seeded 11th here, only to become just the third women's defending champion in history - after Angelique Kerber in 2017 and Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005 - to lose her opener as Cornet crafted a scintillating performance to seal a deserved 6-3, 6-3 victory on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 32-year-old Frenchwoman, ranked 40th in the world, drew on all her experience to outfox the 19-year-old, boldly pulling off a string of exquisite drop shots at key moments to set up the victory.

Cornet, who also produced an upset at Wimbledon in July with a straight-sets defeat of world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, attributed her recent improvements to maturity as she set up a second-round clash with Czech Katerina Siniakova.

"I think managing my emotions is just much better and I'm really happy because it shows in my results. It's good because I'm 32. Better late than never," she said.

Raducanu said on Wednesday that after an underwhelming full-debut year on the WTA Tour, her hopes would be to start next season with "a clean slate".

Following her loss, the teenager now drops to around 80th in the world, but she is unperturbed at being unseeded at future events.

"In a way, the target will be off my back slightly," she added. "I just have another chance to claw my way back up there... I'm looking forward and ready for the change that is coming."

Naomi Osaka's hopes of a third US Open title were also dashed as the highest-earning women's player slumped to a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 loss against Danielle Collins.

In a battle of two big hitters, the American, who lost to the retired Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Australian Open in January, showed great composure to put away the former world No. 1, despite having played in only one tournament since Wimbledon to recuperate from a neck injury.

Collins, who next plays Spain's Cristina Bucsa on Thursday, said: "Just really over the moon about being able to get through this first round because I don't think most players want to face Naomi in the first round."

Since winning the 2021 Australian Open, four-time Slam champion Osaka's form has nosedived, owing to a mix of mental health issues and injury.

The Japanese has not earned a title since, falling to 44th in the world but she claimed she had been bothered by a niggling back problem in New York.

"I tried as hard as I could. I wanted to play without my back being in pain. I only really started serving two days ago," Osaka said.

In Wednesday's early second-round matches, Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, one of the tournament favourites, beat American Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2. AFP

