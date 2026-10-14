ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 France's Gael Monfils in action during his second round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Oct 14 - French former world number six Gael Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

His retirement removes him from the sport's anti-doping protocols and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

The Frenchman announced in October 2025 that he would retire following the 2026 season and had been expected to bring the curtain down on his career at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in November.

One of the most charismatic players of his generation, Monfils was renowned for his athleticism, flair and crowd-pleasing style. He won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, lifting his first trophy in Poland in 2005 and his last in Auckland in January 2025.

Monfils' best Grand Slam results were semi-final appearances at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. His major career came to an end at this year's US Open, where he lost to American Learner Tien in the second round.

Reuters has contacted Monfils' agency for comment. REUTERS