ITF, WTA working on calendar after criticism

PARIS - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will work with the women's tennis body (WTA) to ensure players can play in WTA and ITF tournaments after Iga Swiatek opted to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

World No. 1 Swiatek said she had no choice but to pull out of the Nov 8-13 Billie Jean King Cup Finals citing potential travel fatigue as the tournament in Glasgow begins a day after the WTA Finals wrap up in Fort Worth, Texas.

"The ITF is sorry that Iga Swiatek is unable to take part... and recognises that the schedule for the two major year-end events presents a challenge for players competing in both events," ITF president David Haggerty said.

"We have been working with the WTA to try to coordinate suitable dates.

"While we were able to confirm the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow back in June, the WTA Finals venue in Fort Worth, Texas, was confirmed during the US Open and restricted in terms of available dates."

Poland are in Group D with the Czech Republic and the United States in the 12-team tournament.

Haggerty said the ITF had revised the schedule to ensure Poland and the United States start their campaign as late as possible.

"We are committed to working with the WTA on the 2023 schedule so that we have a better transition between the two competitions," he added.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek had said: "I'm disappointed that tennis' governing bodies didn't come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe...

"This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury. I'm going to talk to the WTA and ITF... This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport."

REUTERS, AFP