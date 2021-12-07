ITF won't 'punish a billion people' with boycott

MADRID • International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said on Sunday that his organisation will not follow the WTA Tour's lead and boycott China over the Peng Shuai affair as "we don't want to punish a billion people".

The WTA, which controls the women's game, last week suspended all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of the Chinese player.

Peng went silent for a while after accusing a top Chinese Communist Party leader, former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault before recently resurfacing.

WTA chair and chief executive Steve Simon said the move - which could cost the women's circuit hundreds of millions of dollars - had the "full support" of its board of directors.

However, the ATP Tour, which governs men's tennis, has refused to follow the WTA's example. Now the ITF, the overall ruling body of tennis, has also rejected such a move.

"As the governing body of tennis, we stand in support of all women's rights," Haggerty told the BBC.

"The allegations (of Peng) need to be looked into, and we will continue to work behind the scenes and directly to bring this to resolution.

"But you have to remember that the ITF is the governing body of the sport worldwide, and one of the things that we are responsible for is grassroots development.

"We don't want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to run our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for the time being."

Meanwhile, US Open champion and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday he had the best week of his career as he went unbeaten in the Davis Cup Finals, helping the Russian Tennis Federation claim their first title in 15 years with a 2-0 win over Croatia.

"It was an amazing two weeks because it's never easy to come here at the end of the season. I'm more happy for the team than for myself," the 25-year-old, who did not lose a set during the tournament, said after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 in the deciding match.

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev eased to a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) opening win over Borna Gojo as the Russians claimed their third Davis Cup to join the Czech Republic and Germany in sixth place on the all-time winners' list.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS