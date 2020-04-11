ITF furloughs half its staff; chief takes pay cut

LONDON • With 900 tournaments across all its circuits postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said that the dire circumstances mean half of its staff will be furloughed.

In a statement, the sport's governing body revealed it was implementing a range of measures to "safeguard jobs and protect the long-term health of our organisation and our sport".

ITF president David Haggerty will also voluntarily took a 30 per cent pay cut for the rest of the year.

"The situation we are facing represents a fundamental challenge to our organisation and our sport," he said. "Our purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of our sport in collaboration with our 210 member nations, which is why we are making difficult decisions in the short term so that we can continue to deliver tennis for future generations across the globe."

The London-based organisation said half its staff would be placed on the British government's job retention scheme, which allows employers to claim 80 per cent of their employees' wages, capped at £2,500 (S$4,400) per month.

Non-furloughed staff will work a reduced four-day week and the ITF will pay them 90 per cent of their pay.

The ITF's revamped Fed Cup Finals scheduled in Budapest next week was one of the high-profile events postponed.

"It remains uncertain when play can resume," an ITF statement read. "While postponing events and prioritising safety is the appropriate response in these exceptional circumstances, it has resulted in a number of complex challenges, including a significant loss of income."

Given that the earning potential of hundreds of players has effectively dried up - a serious issue for those lower down the rankings who struggle to make a living even in normal times - the ITF confirmed it was in discussion with other stakeholders to provide support for nations and players.

REUTERS