It will be fun to face Fed: Hurkacz

LONDON • Hubert Hurkacz became just the fourth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals yesterday with a five-set win over Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

The world No. 18 triumphed 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match held over from the previous day due to rain and will now face Roger Federer for a place in the semi-finals today.

While this is the furthest Hurkacz has progressed at a Grand Slam, the 24-year-old has been making a name for himself this season, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at Miami in April as well as the Delray Beach Open three months earlier.

Hurkacz has only once played Federer, who is gunning for a record 21st Major here, losing at Indian Wells in 2019 and is looking forward to another crack at the Swiss maestro.

"For this sport, Roger is unbelievable, what he does, how he plays and the titles he has won throughout his career. He inspired so many people and it's going to be fun," he said.

Hurkacz follows in the footsteps of compatriots who advanced to the last eight here - Wojtek Fibak (1980), Jerzy Janowicz and Lukasz Kubot (both in 2013).

His run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals has come as a surprise as he had won just one match on the ATP Tour between his Miami triumph and the start of Wimbledon.

Because the match was held over, he will have one less day of rest unlike Federer, who called the situation "not fair for anyone".

But in beating Medvedev for his biggest career victory, Hurkacz feels it can give him confidence to pull off an even greater shock today with all eyes on his match.

The last-16 tie had started on Court 2 on Monday but was suspended with him 4-3 up in the fourth set. It was completed under the Centre Court roof in front of a capacity crowd of 15,000, which fired Hurkacz up.

"Playing on this unbelievable court, the best court in the world with this magnificent crowd, is so special and means a lot to me," he said after extending Medvedev's awful record outside of hard courts.

"Stopping yesterday at the end of the fourth set was a first time for me, I had talks with my coach and worked with my physio to prepare for today and do the things better than yesterday."

Ten of Medvedev's 11 Tour titles have come on hard courts and this year's Australian Open finalist has not managed to progress past the fourth round in four attempts at the All England Club.

In the women's draw, Czech Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Owing to a string of poor results at past Grand Slams and poor overall form - she went no further than the third round at the past five Slams - the former world No. 1 came into Wimbledon ranked only 13th.

Pliskova's best performance at a Major has been the runner-up spot at the 2016 US Open but she is hopeful her strong serve can carry her all the way to the finishing line here.

After firing eight aces against Golubic to take her tally here to 40, the 29-year-old, who has yet to drop a set and has been broken just three times in five rounds, said: "I'm super happy to be through to my first semi-final at Wimbledon.

"This was my first appearance on Court 1 this year and I had to work really hard to get to this court. I feel like I am improving with every match."

Pliskova will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka tomorrow after the Belarusian ended Tunisian Ons Jabeur's hopes of becoming the first Arab woman to win a Major, winning 6-4, 6-3.

