It was a human error: Djokovic

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic yesterday admitted to "errors" in his travel papers and for not isolating after a claimed Covid-19 infection, as his battle to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam title continues.
The top-ranked men's tennis player on Monday earned a reprieve after a judge sprung him free from detention as he was not given enough time to consult his lawyers before being served notice of his visa cancellation. However, his participation in the Australian Open from Monday to Jan 30 remains in doubt.
Canberra is still mulling over whether to deport him. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has broad discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time, which could see the Serb banned from entering the country for three years.
Border requirements state that visitors must be fully vaccinated unless medically exempted and past Covid-19 infections, which was the reason Djokovic used, do not count as an exemption.
Another reason for any cancellation would be based on "character grounds" and there is an ongoing probe into Djokovic's arrival form and potential breaches of Serbia's Covid-19 rules.
The 34-year-old said a mistake had been made on his Australian travel declaration, in which a box was ticked indicating that he had not travelled in the 14 days before he arrived last Wednesday.
Social media posts and reports showed he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.
"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes, these mistakes can occur," the unvaccinated ace said in a statement released as he practised on the courts at Rod Laver Arena.
"This (form) was submitted by my support team on my behalf. My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.
"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate."
The record nine-time Australian Open champion also described reports about his post-infection outings in Serbia as "misinformation".
On the day of his claimed positive test on Dec 16, he appeared at a ceremony to honour him with stamps bearing his image.
The following day, he attended a youth tennis event and on both occasions did not wear a mask.
Djokovic, who made no mention of the stamp ceremony, said he received the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result only after attending the children's event.
But he admitted that he also went ahead with an interview and photo shoot with French sports newspaper L'Equipe on Dec 18 because he felt "obligated" to do so.
"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," he said.
"On reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."
The player said he also had two antigen rapid tests, which both returned negative results: One on Dec 16 when he first suspected he was infected and one the next day before attending the children's event.
In another twist, Australian media yesterday seized on a report by German daily Der Spiegel that cast doubt over Djokovic's positive test.
Der Spiegel said it had scanned the QR code on his PCR test, which it said delivered a negative result, only to change to a positive result an hour later.
In an update, Mr Hawke's spokesman acknowledged receiving "lengthy further submissions" from Djokovic's lawyers, adding: "Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision."
If Djokovic knowingly dodged Serbia's 14-day quarantine requirement for positive cases, he may be judged to be a risk for potentially not complying with public health orders while in Australia and that is enough to annul his visa on "character grounds", leading immigration lawyer Christopher Levingston said.
Various options to appeal would, however, still be open for both sides.
On Djokovic's apparent breach of virus rules in Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the BBC that only the reigning Australian, Wimbledon and French Open champion had the answers to that question.
"If you're positive, you have to be in isolation," she said.
"I do not know when he actually got the results, when he saw the results, so there is some grey area… the only answer to this can be provided by Novak."
