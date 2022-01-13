It was a human error: Djokovic

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic yesterday admitted to "errors" in his travel papers and for not isolating after a claimed Covid-19 infection, as his battle to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam title continues.

The top-ranked men's tennis player on Monday earned a reprieve after a judge sprung him free from detention as he was not given enough time to consult his lawyers before being served notice of his visa cancellation. However, his participation in the Australian Open from Monday to Jan 30 remains in doubt.

Canberra is still mulling over whether to deport him. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has broad discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time, which could see the Serb banned from entering the country for three years.

Border requirements state that visitors must be fully vaccinated unless medically exempted and past Covid-19 infections, which was the reason Djokovic used, do not count as an exemption.

Another reason for any cancellation would be based on "character grounds" and there is an ongoing probe into Djokovic's arrival form and potential breaches of Serbia's Covid-19 rules.

The 34-year-old said a mistake had been made on his Australian travel declaration, in which a box was ticked indicating that he had not travelled in the 14 days before he arrived last Wednesday.

Social media posts and reports showed he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.

"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes, these mistakes can occur," the unvaccinated ace said in a statement released as he practised on the courts at Rod Laver Arena.

"This (form) was submitted by my support team on my behalf. My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate."

The record nine-time Australian Open champion also described reports about his post-infection outings in Serbia as "misinformation".

On the day of his claimed positive test on Dec 16, he appeared at a ceremony to honour him with stamps bearing his image.