Is this goodbye, Federer? Becker fears so

LONDON • Whenever Roger Federer has stepped onto Centre Court over the past week or so, there has been a lingering fear that this might be the last time Wimbledon's favourite son will be seen in action at the All England Club.

On Wednesday, Hubert Hurkacz, a 24-year-old who had won only four matches on grass before this fortnight, could well have made those fears a reality after he handed the Swiss a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 mauling in the quarter-finals.

It was Federer's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening-round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

Before Wednesday, the eight-time champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner had contested 404 sets at Wimbledon since making his debut in 1999 and never before had he lost one 6-0.

If the 407th set he contested does turn out to be his final hurrah, it will be a sad ending to the Wimbledon career of a man seven-time Major singles champion John McEnroe describes as a "tennis god" whose exquisite shots have thrilled fans for over two decades.

Another former champion, Boris Becker, said: "I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here."

A despondent Federer could not rule it out either.

"I don't know. I really don't know," he admitted. "I'm not used to that kind of situation... especially not here."

It had been 18 months since Federer last played five matches at the same tournament as two surgeries on his knee kept him out for more than a year after his semi-final loss at the Australian Open last year.

He had played just eight matches this year before Wimbledon.

"I feel horribly exhausted. I could go for a nap right now. That's how I feel," added Federer, who turns 40 next month.

"You put everything on the line, and when it's all over you could just go sleep because you're so exhausted mentally. The last 18 months have been long and hard."

Facing a Polish opponent who had never strung together more than two wins at a Grand Slam, not many had thought Federer's pursuit of a 14th Wimbledon semi-final would come unstuck in the way that it did. When he survived three break points to steam ahead 3-0 and 4-1 in the second set, fans were confident it would only be a matter of time before he levelled at one-set-all with Hurkacz.

But the Federer winners, which have flowed off his racket like liquid gold over the years, were in short supply against Hurkacz, who was just two when the Swiss made his Wimbledon debut.

Instead there was a steady flow of shanked backhands, netted volleys and wayward forehands - not the kind of shots that had earned him 369 match wins at the Slams.

"Clearly there's still a lot of things missing in my game that maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago were very simple and very normal for me to do. Nowadays they don't happen naturally anymore," Federer said.

