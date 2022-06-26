Is Swiatek ready for Grass Puzzle?

LONDON • Poland's Iga Swiatek makes no secret of her use of sports psychology and may need all her powers of positive thinking to plot her way to the Wimbledon title.

The world No. 1 is the huge favourite going into the tournament - courtesy of a 35-match winning sequence that began in Qatar in February. She opens against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Swiatek, 21, was simply unstoppable on the Roland Garros clay, dropping one set as she claimed a second French Open title in three years, having freewheeled her way to the 2020 title when she became the youngest Roland Garros champion for 28 years.

But Wimbledon presents a different challenge for a player whose nine career WTA titles have been won on clay and hard courts and who admits grass is tricky.

"Last year, it was that kind of tournament where I didn't know what to expect," Swiatek, who reached the fourth round last year, said yesterday. "Then match by match I realised maybe I can do more and more. Still this year I only played, like, 10 days on grass, so it's not a lot. But I'm just trying to stay open-minded and kind of take positives from the situation and realise that I can play without any expectations."

She has also not played a competitive match since beating Coco Gauff in the Paris final, skipping all the Wimbledon tune-up events, and the short odds on her achieving Wimbledon glory on July 9 might be a little deceptive.

As a former Wimbledon junior champion, Swiatek will certainly not be thrown by the switch from clay to slick turf. She will also have sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz in her camp - a key component in her stunning rise.

Abramowicz describes Swiatek's ability to process her thoughts in the heat of battle as "unique" - and it is that clear thinking and ability to adapt that she will need over the next fortnight as different questions are posed.

"Iga really likes and needs to understand the process, and a lot of mechanisms and keys on how to achieve a high-quality performance, how to manage stress," Abramowicz once said. "She is very open minded which is actually another great quality of hers."

Those not familiar with seeing Swiatek close up can expect to see her sliding on Wimbledon's grass, as she does on the clay. They can also look forward to a powerful service return that enables her to take command of rallies.

Swiatek's first serve is also a weapon while her second delivery uses slice and topspin to keep rivals guessing. Her variety, too, is another example of a tennis mind always thinking about new solutions - whether it be a drop shot played from way behind the baseline or a cunning angle.

There are few obvious weaknesses in Swiatek's game, but she will be fully aware that many grass-court warriors lurk in the draw - the likes of seven-time champion Serena Williams, twice holder Petra Kvitova and 2019 winner Simona Halep.

Swiatek's overall grass-court record of 4-4 will offer hope to the chasing pack and veterans Halep, Kvitova and 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Swiatek will need to be at her absolute best if she is to go one better than Poland's runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska in 2012 and become the country's first Wimbledon singles champion.

"When you haven't played a grass-court tournament coming into Wimbledon, you don't really have that time to really get used to the grass," American great Chris Evert said. "That takes away a little bit of the invincibility, the domination. I wouldn't say she's dominant, but she is the favourite."

Separately, the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus - which affects the likes of men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka, currently sixth in the women's ranking - due to the invasion of Ukraine may not last beyond this year, said All England Lawns Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton.

"The decision is for this year's championships only," Bolton said on Bloomberg Breakfast with David Merritt which aired yesterday. "It's impossible to call where we'll be this time next year."

