Iranian tennis player savours refuge from war at Asian Games

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 27 - Competing against the backdrop of war and hamstrung by budget constraints, Iran's tennis team celebrated minor triumphs at the Asian Games on Sunday as both their women's players won their opening singles.

Meshkatolzahra Safi thumped Tajik Shakhzoda Asimova 6-0 6-1 while Mandegar Farzami joined teammate Safi in the next round with a 7-5 6-3 win over Uzbek Sevil Yuldasheva.

The 22-year-old Safi became the first Iranian to win a Grand Slam junior singles match at the Australian Open in 2022 and boasted a top-100 ranking as a junior.

She has found it hard to kick on as a professional, though, with little funding to tour and build momentum.

Seven months of war between the United States and Iran have only steepened the challenges but tennis provides a vital escape from the anxiety brought by the conflict, said Safi.

"Tennis is a real release because the situation is so bad," she said in Nagoya.

"Even a couple of months ago you could hear the sounds of bombs close by.

"I should be able to concentrate on tennis. No other players have to think about this."

The four-member Iranian tennis team have made it to Nagoya with the help of funding from the nation's Olympic committee and tennis federation.

French-Iranian Aravane Rezai, a former professional who won four titles on the top WTA Tour, has been hired as coach for the Games.

Some athletes have complained about the tournament's organisation, noting accommodation and transport problems -- but there were no complaints from Safi.

"To compete in a tournament like this is a dream for us," she said.

"It felt amazing. I was watching all the people watching me and the conditions here are so great.

"It's so well-organised, the courts, everything is amazing. I can show what I'm made of." REUTERS