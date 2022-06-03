Inspired by Rafa, Iga is imperious in Paris

PARIS • An ace on match point was perhaps the most fitting way for Iga Swiatek to bulldoze her way to her second French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier yesterday.

The world No. 1, who won here in 2020 for her only Grand Slam title, was utterly dominant in her 6-2, 6-1 win over Russian Daria Kasatkina.

The Pole's victory in just 64 minutes means she has now matched Serena Williams' 34-game winning run from 2013, and will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's streak since 2000 if she beats Coco Gauff in tomorrow's title showdown.

In yesterday's later semi-final, 18th seed Gauff of the United States outplayed Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

"It's a pretty special moment and I'm really emotional. It's great to be in that place (the final), to be healthy and play my game, it's amazing and I love playing here," said Swiatek, who has lost only two sets in her last four tournaments and is on track to winning a sixth consecutive WTA title.

"It's easier to play matches with that kind of support and it still surprises me. When I started playing on the WTA, after my first year there was Covid and I wasn't able to see how many Polish people would come. It's overwhelming and still surprises me how much they are supporting me.

"I try to treat every match the same way and if I realise this is one of the most important matches, it stresses me out. I just listen to music (before the match), Led Zeppelin, it really pumps me up."

The 21-year-old has stormed up her "Stairway to Heaven" in the rankings this season, moving from world No. 7 to the summit during her remarkable run.

She hammered 22 winners past her opponent, who had just 10, and she has still lost only one set in this Slam, against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

Kasatkina won her first clash with Swiatek on the Eastbourne grass last year, but has lost all four of their meetings this year in straight sets.

The 20th seed was playing in a Major semi-final for the first time, but made 24 unforced errors in an errant display.

Swiatek also said that men's 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has been an inspiration throughout her career.

"Rafa has inspired me in every aspect on court and off court. He is so humble and doesn't let success change him and is still the great person," she explained.

"I've seen a few games live and he is a huge inspiration not only here but on every court, it's just great to watch him play."

In the men's draw, Croatia's Marin Cilic joined Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in becoming only the fifth active player to make the semi-finals at all four Slams.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, fired 33 aces past seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach his first French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) win.

He also had 88 winners in the 4hr 10min tie and will play eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway today for a place in Sunday's final.

The other semi-final will see Nadal, celebrating his 36th birthday, hoping to reach a 14th French Open final.

The Spaniard, a 13-time Roland Garros winner, will take on Germany's reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

FRENCH OPEN

Men's singles s-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8.40pm