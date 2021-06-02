Injured Barty survives to give herself 'a chance'

•PARIS • After being given a big scare during her first-round clash with Bernarda Pera, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday admitted she was not 100 per cent fit at the French Open.

The top seed marked her return to Paris for the first time since her 2019 title triumph - she skipped last year's edition due to the coronavirus pandemic - by beating her American opponent 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

After easing through the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier, Barty went off the boil in the second.

The Australian, sporting heavy strapping on her left thigh, did not look right and had to call for the trainer at the changeover.

Having also pulled out of Rome two weeks ago during her quarter-final with American Coco Gauff because of an arm injury, there was a doubt over her fitness in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

While she broke the 70th-ranked Pera for a 4-2 lead in the decider and never looked back, Barty later revealed she would have to push through the pain barrier if she is to win her second Grand Slam.

"It's gonna be a little bit tough this week. Over the weekend, we had a little bit of flare up around my left hip," she said.

"Today was all about going out there and giving myself a chance, also enjoying every minute."

On the seriousness of her injury, she added: "We've done imaging, we've done everything... You never know."

Another injury, this time a freak fall, ended the title hopes of 11th seed Petra Kvitova.

The Czech injured her ankle while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday, forcing her to withdraw from her second-round clash with unseeded Russian Elena Vesnina that had been scheduled for today.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," two-time Grand Slam winner Kvitova tweeted.

"Unfortunately after an MRI (exam) and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it. It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

In the men's draw, there was an upset as Russia's Andrey Rublev was knocked out in the first round, losing 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 to German Jan-Lennard Struff.

The seventh seed was the third-highest seeded player in his half of the draw, behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, and had reached the quarter-finals in each of his past three Slams.

But Nadal lived up to his overwhelming favourite tag, opening his title defence with a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Singapore Open champion Alexei Popyrin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

FRENCH OPEN

SELECTED 1ST RD RESULTS

MEN'S

Alex de Minaur (Aus) bt Stefano Travaglia (Ita) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-4), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) bt Andrey Rublev (Rus) 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 3-6 6-4, Gael Monfils (Fra) bt Albert Ramos (Esp) 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-4, Andreas Seppi (Ita) bt Felix

Auger-Aliassime (Can) 6-3 7-6 (10-8) 4-6 6-4.

WOMEN'S

Astra Sharma (Aus) bt Irina Maria Bara (Rom) 7-6 (7-5) 6-2, Ons Jabeur (Tun) bt Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) 7-5 6-2, Jennifer Brady (USA) bt Anastasija Sevastova (Lat) 6-3 6-3, Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Oceane Babel (Fra) 6-2 7-5, Maria Sakkari (Gre) bt Katarina Zavatska (Ukr) 6-4 6-1.