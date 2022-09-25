LONDON - Fans travelled from far and wide to pay homage to Roger Federer as the Swiss tennis great brought down the curtain on his glittering career at London's O2 Arena on Friday.

The 41-year-old played with great rival Rafael Nadal, 36, in the evening doubles slot on the opening day of the Laver Cup in his last professional match.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion and regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, announced on Sept 15 that a persistent knee injury meant he was ending his 24-year career.

Tickets for his match with Europe teammate Nadal against American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock were like gold dust.

But some fans got lucky. Many who walked into the Thames-side venue, where eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer won the ATP Finals title in 2010 and 2011, were draped in Swiss red and white, and had handkerchiefs ready for an emotional evening.

"He is one of the best ambassadors for Switzerland so I'm super happy to be here," said Sonya Carvallares, 31, from Zurich.

"He is more than just a tennis player; he is an icon."

Federer had not played a competitive match before Friday since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and Carvallares said the news that he was ending his golden career was sad, but expected.

"We saw it coming right, he is not eternal. On a personal level, I'm very happy we got the tickets for today especially now. But it's mixed feelings in a way," she said.

"In terms of numbers he's not the greatest, but in our hearts he is the greatest. I think it's going to be emotional, I might have a few tears in the eyes."

While many fans came from Europe, Federer's unique appeal spans the globe.