LONDON - Fans travelled from far and wide to pay homage to Roger Federer as the Swiss tennis great brought down the curtain on his glittering career at London's O2 Arena on Friday.

The 41-year-old played with great rival Rafael Nadal, 36, in the evening doubles slot on the opening day of the Laver Cup in his last professional match.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion and regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, announced on Sept 15 that a persistent knee injury meant he was ending his 24-year career.

Tickets for his match with Europe teammate Nadal against American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock were like gold dust.

But some fans got lucky. Many who walked into the Thames-side venue, where eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer won the ATP Finals title in 2010 and 2011, were draped in Swiss red and white, and had handkerchiefs ready for an emotional evening.

"He is one of the best ambassadors for Switzerland so I'm super happy to be here," said Sonya Carvallares, 31, from Zurich.

"He is more than just a tennis player; he is an icon."

Federer had not played a competitive match before Friday since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and Carvallares said the news that he was ending his golden career was sad, but expected.

"We saw it coming right, he is not eternal. On a personal level, I'm very happy we got the tickets for today especially now. But it's mixed feelings in a way," she said.

"In terms of numbers he's not the greatest, but in our hearts he is the greatest. I think it's going to be emotional, I might have a few tears in the eyes."

While many fans came from Europe, Federer's unique appeal spans the globe.

WHAT MAKES HIM SPECIAL

Miraaj el-Haque, dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with Federer's caricature and the slogan "Greatest of All Time", travelled all the way from Bangladesh.

"The entire first chapter of my life from when I was five to now I'm 23... I've known nothing but him in the sports world," he said outside the O2 Arena.

Asked what makes Federer so special, he added: "I think how relatable he is, and how much of a role model he is and how he makes a fan feel when he plays.

"I think his connection with the fans is something I don't think any other player will have for a while.

"The way he makes you feel, the way he plays the game, the way he conducts himself off the court, I think all those factors make him the greatest athlete in any sport."

Sadra Mahoob travelled from Teheran to watch Federer for one last time. "Roger is a superstar in Iran, everyone knows about him and had the dream to watch him in a live match," he said.

Swiss student Aurille von Ruht said the finale, with Nadal, was the perfect way for Federer to go out.

"Rafa and Roger are two beautiful players and two beautiful people, so I'm happy Roger gets to finish like this."

REUTERS

LAVER CUP

Day 3: Doubles (7pm) & singles (9pm), Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211

Timeline of Federer's career

1998: World-ranked No. 702, he makes his ATP debut in Gstaad, Switzerland, losing to Argentina's Lucas Arnold Ker in straight sets.

2001: Wins first ATP title in Milan. Highlight of year is beating Pete Sampras in five sets in the fourth round of Wimbledon, ending the American's 31-match winning streak at the All England Club. Federer loses in the quarter-finals to Tim Henman.

2002: Became the first Swiss man to finish in the top 10 and appear in the season-ending ATP Finals since Jakob Hlasek was No. 8 in 1988.

2003: Made his Grand Slam breakthrough at Wimbledon, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final.

2004: Wins three Majors - the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open - making him the first man to do so in a season since Mats Wilander in 1988.

2005: Retained Wimbledon and US Open titles after failing to reach the finals in the first two Slams of the year.

2006: Reached all four Grand Slam finals, winning in Melbourne, Wimbledon and New York among a haul of 12 titles and a 92-5 win-loss record. Finished top of the ATP rankings for a third straight year.

2007: Became the first player to reach all four Grand Slam finals in back-to-back years, winning again at Melbourne Park, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.

2008: Clinched US Open crown and Olympic men's doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at the Beijing Games in a season hampered by illness and injury.

2009: Captured his only French Open crown after Rafael Nadal's shock loss in fourth round. Federer then won his 15th Major at Wimbledon, surpassing Sampras' record tally.

2010: Won the Australian Open before a lean spell on the big stage.

2012: Won a record-extending 17th Major at Wimbledon and took the men's singles silver medal at the London Olympics, losing to Andy Murray.

2013: Struggled with a back injury and failed to add to his Grand Slam tally for several years.

2017: Came back from a six-month injury layoff to win the Australian Open and at 35, became the oldest player to claim a Grand Slam title since Australia's Ken Rosewall, then 37, won at Melbourne Park in 1972.

Became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times with victory over Marin Cilic in the final.

2018: Won his sixth Australian Open to become only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more Major singles titles.

2022: After multiple knee surgery in recent years, Federer announced that he will retire from competitive tennis.

REUTERS, AFP

