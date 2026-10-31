In-form Leylah Fernandez sets up Tokyo final against Russia’s Diana Shnaider

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Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a return against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova during their semi-final match at the WTA Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

TOKYO – Leylah Fernandez hailed her “mental fortitude” after setting up a Pan Pacific Open title clash against Russia’s Diana Shnaider on Oct 31.

The world No. 23 from Canada defeated Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-3 in Tokyo to reach a second final in a row.

Fernandez won her first title of the season in Singapore in September and followed that up by reaching the decider last week in Ningbo, where she lost to world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

Fernandez will face 13th-ranked Shnaider after she beat 18-year-old Slovakian Mia Pohankova 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) in the other semi-final.

Fernandez put her success in this year’s Asian swing down to a “willingness to work”.

“I’m proud of my mental fortitude,” said the 24-year-old, the US Open finalist in 2021. “These aren’t easy matches, so I’m happy that I was able to find solutions and stay calm in tough moments.”

Fernandez reached the semi-finals when Rybakina withdrew from their match with a neck injury, a day after securing the year-end world No. 1 ranking.

Rybakina is one of several players who pulled out in Tokyo, which comes near the end of the tennis season.

Fernandez said she and her team decided to play as many matches as possible after the US Open in September, when she lost in the third round.

“We all agreed that what I needed the most was matches, to play in these tough matches, uncomfortable moments, and to be strong in those moments,” she said.

“We could train all we want, but we’re not going to be able to replicate those difficult moments in training,” she added.

Shnaider is looking for her first title of the year after battling past former junior Wimbledon champion Pohankova.

“The work never stops,” said Shnaider, 22, who beat Alexandra Eala in the quarter-finals.

“I had good preparation for the Asian swing from a fitness point of view. Yesterday was a very tough match and today I was happy that I managed to push myself again,” she said. AFP