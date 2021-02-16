Improving Nadal sees fit to set up Tsitsipas clash

MELBOURNE • For a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of strength on day eight as injuries cut a swathe through the men's draw yesterday.

Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam crown gathered pace with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 demolition of Italian Fabio Fognini that pushed the Spaniard into his 13th quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

The lower back strain that forced him to miss the ATP Cup is disappearing in the rear-view mirror and he heads into his clash against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas without dropping a set.

"The first set without a doubt has been my best level in the tournament," he said after routing 16th-seeded Fognini on a sun-bathed afternoon at Rod Laver Arena. "It's normal, too, because I was able to practise for two days in a row. I'm excited about playing that quarter-finals match. If we compare how I was five days ago and how I am today's situation, it's different, and my perspective and excitement is completely different, too."

Tsitsipas did not lift a racket against ninth seed Matteo Berrettini, who pulled out with an abdominal strain.

Norwegian Casper Ruud's hopes of a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final were also undone by an abdominal injury as he retired against Andrey Rublev, who had been leading 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

The Russian will take on compatriot and ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

Players' fitness at the year's first Slam has been under the microscope after some of them spent two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine, with a few blaming their exits on limited preparations.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who said he had suffered an abdominal "tear" in the third round, is pressing on and will face US Open finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarters today.

The top-ranked Serb has been cagey about his injury, adding that he was on painkillers and revealing he would have pulled out had it not been a Major.

"I'm fine with whatever is happening post-tournament because I'm going to take time off to heal properly before I step on the court again," he said.

But having had his fair share of injuries over the years, Nadal felt there was little point in trying to conceal their true nature.

The world No. 2 remains adamant that no player can grit their teeth and win a Slam if he was seriously injured.

"If you have some pain and it's not putting you in a situation that limits you, the movements, maybe you can find a way," Nadal said. "But when you really, really have an injury, it's impossible to win a tournament like this."

REUTERS