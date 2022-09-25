Important part of my life is leaving: Nadal

LONDON - Sitting courtside, Rafael Nadal cried as his great rival, Roger Federer, bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup on Friday, later saying that an important part of him was also leaving the men's Tour with the retirement of the Swiss legend.
Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal - who shared one of tennis' most enthralling rivalries - crying together after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena went viral on social media, leaving their legions of fans highly emotional.
Nadal, who has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said it was a difficult night for him emotionally as the 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9 loss to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe marked the end of the 41-year-old Federer's dazzling career.
"For me, it has been huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport and, at the same time, a lot of years sharing a lot of things together," the Spaniard said of Federer.
"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front of me in important moments of my life. So it has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment."
Nadal has since pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to "personal reasons". He is also expecting his first child soon but made the trip to London to play alongside Federer.
Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles behind Nadal and another great rival in Novak Djokovic (21), played Nadal 40 times in one of the most compelling rivalries across any sport.
Despite the ferocity on court, they have remained good friends off the court and it was perhaps most apt that the Swiss chose to have his final dance with Nadal on his side of the net.
Loud cheers accompanied Federer and Nadal, or "Fedal" as they are jointly nicknamed, onto court. After entertaining the sell-out crowd during the match, both were overcome by emotions.
"I think every year the personal relationship gets better and better, on a daily basis," Nadal, 36, said.
"I think in some way we understand at the end we have a lot of things similar. We approach the life probably similar.
"On court we have completely opposite styles and that's what probably makes our matches and our rivalry one of the biggest and most interesting. Very proud to be part of his career in some way. But even happier to finish our career like friends after everything we shared on court like rivals."
Team World captain John McEnroe said that Federer's retirement would leave "a void that will never be filled" in the sport.
"This is beyond belief what him and the other two guys (Nadal and Djokovic) have done," he said.
"He doesn't need my advice. He's in a great position. He's a total class act. He loves the sport. That's part of why he won so much. I'm hopeful that he will be around it in some way, shape, or form."
US great Pete Sampras, whose record of 14 Grand Slam singles titles Federer surpassed in 2009, paid a warm tribute to the Swiss legend, remembering their one and only meeting in 2001.
"We had a great battle on the Centre Court at Wimbledon and you took me down in a tough five-setter and I just remember walking off the court feeling like I'd met my match," he said in a video posted on social media.
"Truly a special player. Little did I know 20 years later that you'd have 20 Majors, been No. 1 for years, dominated our sport, basically do it all."
