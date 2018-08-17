Ill Djokovic relieved to progress at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI • Novak Djokovic was relieved that he overcame stomach issues to beat Adrian Mannarino and reach the third round in the Cincinnati tennis tournament on Wednesday, as women's champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out.

Wimbledon title holder Djokovic called for the doctor during the second set but put aside his discomfort to triumph 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 over the Frenchman.

"I wasn't feeling well, I didn't have a great night and wasn't feeling that well for the first set and a half," said the Serb, who has won every Masters 1000 title except Cincinnati.

"I kind of made it through, and with the help of the doctor and God... I'm just happy that I managed to overcome the challenge. Credit to him playing well the first set, but I wasn't myself."

Seventh-seeded Muguruza played for the first time since crashing out in the second round of her Wimbledon title defence, falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Lesia Tsurenko.

"I'm happy that I fought, even if the level wasn't very high," said Muguruza, who got a late start to her hard-court build-up to the US Open - which starts on Aug 27 - because of an arm injury.

"I'm happy I didn't feel (arm) pain. Obviously I didn't have a lot of practice to try to recover, so I had to manage a little bit."

Third seed Alexander Zverev was also upset - 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 by Dutch veteran Robin Haase.

The German remains winless in four appearances at the pre-US Open tournament. His early exit comes a week after he lost in the Toronto quarter-finals to 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old came into the event leading the ATP with 43 match wins this season, while it was a seventh career win over a top-10 player for Haase.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP CINCINNATI MASTERS

Q-final 1: StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am