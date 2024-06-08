Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to win 3rd straight French Open title and 5th Grand Slam

PARIS – There was hardly any doubt that world No. 1 Iga Swiatek would win her third consecutive French Open title, her fourth in total, and her fifth Grand Slam on June 8.

The Polish star was probably the most confident, but that did not stop her from letting out a great roar of exhilaration and a happy hop around Court Philippe-Chatrier after brushing aside Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.

Swiatek, still only 23, is the third player after Justine Henin (2005-07) and Monica Seles (1990-92) to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup three years in a row since tennis turned professional in 1968.

She dominated her 12th-seeded opponent, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, and needed just 68 minutes to clinch victory. Remarkably, she has won all five Major finals she has contested, with her other Slam being the 2022 US Open.

“I’m really impressed with how you’ve been playing, I think you can do so much, especially on clay,” a humble Swiatek told Paolini at the trophy ceremony.

“I want to thank my team, my family, without them I wouldn’t be here. I want to thank everyone who makes this tournament possible, as Jasmine said.

“I love this place, I wait every year to come back here. I was almost out of the tournament this second round so thank you for cheering for me, it has been a really emotional tournament.”