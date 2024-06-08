Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to win 3rd straight French Open title and 5th Grand Slam

PARIS – There was hardly any doubt that world No. 1 Iga Swiatek would win her third consecutive French Open title, her fourth in total, and her fifth Grand Slam on June 8.
The Polish star was probably the most confident, but that did not stop her from letting out a great roar of exhilaration and a happy hop around Court Philippe-Chatrier after brushing aside Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.
Swiatek, still only 23, is the third player after Justine Henin (2005-07) and Monica Seles (1990-92) to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup three years in a row since tennis turned professional in 1968.
She dominated her 12th-seeded opponent, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, and needed just 68 minutes to clinch victory. Remarkably, she has won all five Major finals she has contested, with her other Slam being the 2022 US Open.
“I’m really impressed with how you’ve been playing, I think you can do so much, especially on clay,” a humble Swiatek told Paolini at the trophy ceremony.
“I want to thank my team, my family, without them I wouldn’t be here. I want to thank everyone who makes this tournament possible, as Jasmine said.
“I love this place, I wait every year to come back here. I was almost out of the tournament this second round so thank you for cheering for me, it has been a really emotional tournament.”
She came out all guns blazing early in the contest against the 28-year-old Paolini, who was only the third Italian woman after Francesca Schiavone and Sara Errani to reach the Roland Garros final.
She powered an ace to hold in the opening game and had the Italian backpedalling down break point, but Paolini ground out a gutsy hold and then broke Swiatek when she sent a forehand long.
That triggered a searing riposte from the top seed, who broke to love to get back on serve and then surged 4-2 in front.
Swiatek had her opponent constantly scurrying around the court and the errors began to stack up for Paolini, who conceded the first set with a weak groundstroke into the net.
With Swiatek firmly in the ascendancy, Paolini looked lost for answers as the world No. 1 oozed confidence and repeatedly took control of the rallies, and the second set was routine for the hot favourite.
Had it not been for an astonishing recovery against Naomi Osaka in the second round when she saved a match point, Swiatek would have suffered her earliest Grand Slam exit at the French Open.
Instead, that fright served to ignite her title aspirations, with reigning Wimbledon and US Open champions – Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff – powerless to stop the Swiatek offensive.
Swiatek had difficulty putting away Karolina Muchova in the 2023 final, needing three sets to do so, but there was no such trouble 12 months on as she dismantled Paolini to underline her burgeoning status as the “Queen of Clay”.
Such has been her dominance on the red dust that she has now won her last 21 encounters at Roland Garros, and extended her winning streak on the surface to 19 matches.
She owns a 35-2 record at the French Open, and an astonishing 84-10 overall on clay.
With her win, she also became only the fourth woman to win four French Open titles in the Open era – after tennis greats Henin, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.
Swiatek matched Serena Williams as the only women to complete the treble of French, Madrid and Rome Open titles in the same year as well.
“Congratulations Iga, I think to play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport,” said Paolini, who will contest the women’s doubles final on June 9.
“I want to thank my team, my family and everyone for believing in me. It has been the best days of my life – keep going, tomorrow I have the doubles final.
“It has been a very intense 15 days, today was tough but I’m really proud of myself anyway.” AFP, REUTERS