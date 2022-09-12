Idol Rafa spurs Filipina to junior title

NEW YORK - Alexandra Eala became the Philippines' first Grand Slam junior champion at the US Open on Saturday, using her idol Rafael Nadal for inspiration.

The 17-year-old Filipina defeated French Open girls' champion Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

"My idol is obviously Rafa. He's a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolise and try to be," said Eala, who is based at the 22-time Grand Slam champion's academy in Manacor, Spain.

"The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear. He's so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week."

Eala was playing her first junior tournament since the Orange Bowl in Florida last December.

Since then, she became the first Filipina to both contest and win a WTA Tour main-draw match when she defeated Argentina's Paula Ormaechea at Cluj-Napoca in Romania in August.

Eala is already her country's highest-ranked player on the tour at 297th.

She took up the sport as a youngster and was already competing in tournaments before she was a teenager, when scouts brought her to Nadal's academy.

At 14 years old, Eala made her junior debut at the 2019 US Open. That year, she advanced to the second round of competition in Queens. She returned in 2021 and reached the quarter-finals.

Between those years, she won two junior Grand Slam doubles titles. The first was at the 2020 Australian Open, and the second at the 2021 French Open.

Having initially turned pro in March 2020, she is still using her option of competing in junior tournaments, given her age, but will now focus on transitioning to the WTA Tour in the coming months.

"I'm super happy to represent my country and do something with a big platform, being able to inspire other younger people," Eala said. "The key was to be surrounded by good people and people that I look up to, guide me the right way.

"I ask them for their opinion on almost everything. I rely on them a lot."

AFP