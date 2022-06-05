I'd prefer to lose the final and have a new foot: Nadal

PARIS • Rafael Nadal will become the oldest man to win the French Open if he defeats Casper Ruud, whose clay-court talents he has personally helped foster.

The Spaniard will be playing in his 14th Roland Garros final today and 30th overall at the Grand Slams.

Victory will deliver a 22nd Major and 14th French Open title - both record-extending - 17 years after his triumphant debut in Paris.

The 36-year-old Nadal is, however, as surprised as anyone to have got this far. A chronic left foot injury which has plagued him throughout his career flared up again in Rome last month, putting a serious question mark over even making it to the French capital.

"Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final and have a new foot," admitted Nadal, who has not hidden the brutal reality that every match he plays at Roland Garros may be his last.

Despite his fears, the world No. 5 has impressively battled his way into today's championship match.

He needed five sets and more than four hours to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 and another four hours to get past top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Alexander Zverev then pushed him all the way for three hours in the last four until a sickening and "very serious" ankle injury forced the world No. 3 to quit on crutches.

Despite the German's bold all-or-nothing challenge, Nadal still cut an impressive presence on court, at one point coming out on top in a lung-busting 44-shot rally.

He has only ever lost three matches at the French Open, with Djokovic responsible for two of those defeats.

Nadal was only 19 when he won his first French Open in 2005. Victory will make him the tournament's oldest champion, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who took the title 50 years ago.

It will also give him the Australian Open-French Open double in the same year for the first time, putting him halfway to a calendar Grand Slam, achieved only three times in history, the last of which was by Rod Laver in 1969.

"I fought, I have done all the things possible to give myself another chance to play in the final of Roland Garros," said Nadal. "All the sacrifices and all the things that I need to go through to try to keep playing, really makes sense when you enjoy moments like I'm enjoying in this tournament."

He will be the big favourite today but he is facing the ATP Tour's other in-form clay-court player.

Not only have seven of Ruud's eight career titles come on clay, but he has won 66 matches on the surface since 2020 and played in nine finals.

The world No. 8 is not only the first Norwegian to reach a Slam final, but he has been training at Nadal's academy in Mallorca since 2018 alongside his father Christian, a former top-40 player, and Spaniard Pedro Clar.

Nadal and Ruud have never met professionally but they are often hitting partners in Spain, where the latter admits "he has beaten me pretty much all the times in practice".

Ruud was just six years old when Nadal was first crowned French Open champion and describes the reigning Australian Open champion as his "idol".

"I could probably tell you all the finals, who he has played and who he has beaten, because I watched them all on TV," said the 23-year-old. "He's the greatest clay-court player of all time and one of the greatest all-around players."

Nadal is happy to have played a part in nurturing Ruud's talents, but he is targeting more history as motivation for a tilt at a potentially record-extending 15th title next year.

"Casper has a very good character to play tennis. He's very relaxed, humble. He's always in a positive mood about learning," said Nadal. "I think in the academy we were able to help him a little bit...

"My intention is to return to Roland Garros next year."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

RAFAEL NADAL V CASPER RUUD

Final: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8.50pm