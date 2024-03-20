Sabalenka's boyfriend's death 'apparent suicide', say police

MIAMI - The death of former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is being treated as an “apparent suicide”, Miami-Dade Police said on March 19.

Police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on March 18 at 12.39am (12.39pm Singapore time) police “were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony”.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected,” he added.

Two-times grand slam champion Sabalenka of Belarus is scheduled to take part in the Miami Open later this week.

There was no immediate indication of whether the 25-year-old, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and retained her Melbourne title earlier in 2024, will continue with her schedule or withdraw from the tournament.

According to media reports, she does not plan to withdraw from the event, but she will not do press conferences following her matches.

Sabalenka has a first round bye and is scheduled to play either Romanian wildcard Simona Halep, who is returning from a doping ban, or Spain’s Paula Badosa on March 22.

Koltsov’s death had earlier been confirmed by the Belarusian hockey federation on March 19.

“We are in mourning,” the federation said, on its website.

“The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin.”

Koltsov’s playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006.

“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov,” the team said, in a statement.

He also played for Belarus at two Olympic Games – Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010 – as well as nine world championships.

He had three children with his wife Julia whom he divorced in 2020 before he began a relationship with Sabalenka.