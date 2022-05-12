I need to play better, says Nadal

ROME • Rafael Nadal intends to profit from the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, the most talked-about men's tennis player to emerge in over a decade, and bring over some winning momentum to the French Open, which starts on May 22.

His fellow Spaniard is not in Rome, having opted to rest ahead of what will be his first tilt at a Grand Slam as a serious contender.

That has given Nadal the chance to win the last big clay event before Roland Garros.

The record 21-time Major winner eased into the last 16 of the Italian Open yesterday with an easy 6-3, 6-1 win over American John Isner.

Yet it has been anything but straightforward for Nadal, whose season was heavily disrupted by a cracked rib, which he suffered during his run to the Indian Wells final in March.

The 35-year-old made his return at the Madrid Open last week, where he was eliminated in the last eight by Alcaraz, but with the teenager sitting out here, Rome is a good opportunity to build a head of steam as he seeks a record-extending 14th French Open title.

After seeing off Isner in 1 hour 17 minutes under blazing sunshine at the Foro Italico, he said: "I need to build again the things after a tough stop and that's what I'm trying, just to stay with the right attitude and let's see if I'm able to make that happen."

The match swung in Nadal's favour in game eight, when he broke veteran world No. 27 Isner, 37, before serving out to take the first set.

From there, the world No. 4 cruised to victory, dropping just 14 points on his way to setting up today's third-round clash with Canada's Denis Shapovalov, whom he had beaten in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open en route to his Melbourne Park triumph.

On facing his 16th-ranked opponent, Nadal added: "I need to play better than I did today but after a while out, it's another victory."

Earlier, German second seed Alexander Zverev eased through with a straight-set 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 win over Argentina's Sebastian Baez in an hour and a half.

He will next take on Australia's 22nd-ranked Alex de Minaur today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

