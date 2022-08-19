I need to be in Grand Slam mode: Nadal

LOS ANGELES • Rafael Nadal was not too downhearted by defeat at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, after losing 7-6 (11-9), 4-6, 6-3 to Borna Coric on his return from a six-week injury layoff.

The Spaniard, who will aim for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open this month, had not played a competitive match since pulling out of his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury early last month.

The 36-year-old also withdrew from last week's ATP Masters event in Montreal due to the issue but did not seem hampered by it against Croatia's Coric, and instead put his second-round defeat down to a lack of time on court.

"Obviously I didn't play my best match, something that can happen," Nadal told reporters.

"So coming back from a tough period of time, something that's easy to accept and easy to say congrats to Borna that he played better.

"I need to improve. I need to practise. I need to return better. I need days, and that's the truth. It's obvious that I was not ready enough to win the match today.

"(It) has been a difficult injury to manage. The last month and a half haven't been easy."

Flushing Meadows has been a happy hunting ground for Nadal, who has won the US Open four times, the last title coming in 2019.

Before the start of this year's edition on Aug 29, he will undergo further tests to confirm everything is fine with the injury, which he said still created doubt in his mind during his service motion.

"I am positive," he said. "In terms of practice, I need to start to be in a Grand Slam mode, practising the way that I need to practise to be competitive since the beginning there, and I hope I will be able to make that happen.

"I need to move forward and just start to think about the energy that the crowd gives me in New York. I know it's a very special place for me, and I enjoy it, unforgettable moments there, and I'm going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that."

Meanwhile, Kyrgios lost his way amid objections to on-court advertising lights, with the Wimbledon runner-up falling 6-3, 6-2 to American Taylor Fritz.

The Australian was in complaint mode from the start, lamenting the distraction of flickering LED lights on an advertising board and demanding a fix.

The world No. 28, after a great summer which included winning the Washington title this month, could not find his best game in crashing out to 11th seed Fritz after only 50 minutes.

In the women's draw, Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round with a 6-0, 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka, signalling that she will be well prepared for her US Open title defence.

For the second straight match, the 19-year-old Briton delivered a dominating display, the 10th seed needing just 62 minutes on centre court to dismiss the two-time Australian Open winner from Belarus after thumping Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

"I was playing a great match and to play Vika I had to stay focused throughout," said Raducanu.

"In the second set I could feel the important moments and a couple of turning points... I am really pleased with how I dug in and serving it out in that last game was really difficult."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CINCINNATI MASTERS

Day 4 (7am) and Day 5: Q-finals 1 & 2 (tomorrow, 1am)

Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211