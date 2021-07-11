LONDON • Ashleigh Barty yesterday won her first Wimbledon title and her second singles Major on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.

The 25-year-old, who wore a specially designed dress in tribute to her compatriot's iconic scallop outfit in 1971 - reaffirmed her position as women's world No. 1, two years after her French Open triumph.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," said Barty. "This is incredible."

It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012, when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

Barty, 25, had looked like cruising to victory after soaring to a 4-0 lead over her opponent - the Australian's start so blistering that she won the first 14 points.

However, Pliskova steadied herself and, with the top seed faltering on several occasions, particularly when serving for the match in the second set, the Czech took it into a decider.

However, Barty got the break early in the third, jumping into a 3-0 lead, which proved enough.

Barty converted her first match point when Pliskova committed a backhand unforced error, her 32nd of the match.

The occasion seemed to get to her as she sunk to her knees with her hands over her face in disbelief. She wiped a couple of tears away before climbing up to the player's box, just like her compatriot Pat Cash did when he won the men's title in 1987.

Ten years after winning the girls' singles title at the All England Club as a 15-year-old, Barty later admitted she was unable to remember what happened on match point.

TOO MANY THOUGHTS I didn't sleep a lot last night thinking of all the what-ifs, but coming out on to the Centre Court, I felt at home. ASHLEIGH BARTY, women's world No. 1, on her thoughts the night before the final.

It had been a childhood dream for the Australian to triumph on what is not only her favourite surface but also tournament, so she had to compose herself before addressing the crowd.

"I want to thank everyone in this stadium. You've made my dream so special, thank you very much.

"My team is incredible and they've been with me every step of the way, and for them to be able to travel with me and essentially be away from home for eight or nine months.

"It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and say it. I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking of all the what-ifs... It took me a while to say I wanted to win this tournament, but it's better than I ever imagined."

Barty came into the final having won five of the seven matches she had played against Pliskova.

While she continues to have her opponent's number, she paid tribute to the two-time losing Grand Slam finalist - who was also defeated in the 2016 US Open final.

"I have to start with Kaja. Congratulations on an incredible tournament to you and your team. I love testing myself against you and I'm sure we'll have many, many matches. She brought out the best of me today."

Barty's second singles Slam drew plenty of praise on social media from her peers like Petra Kvitova and Rod Laver, while 2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep tweeted: "Could not be happier for you.

"Huge congratulations on your Wimbledon title and enjoy every second."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS