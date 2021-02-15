Hsieh's hardest test awaits

MELBOURNE • The last time Hsieh Su-wei met Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open two years ago, her Melbourne Park journey ended in the third round.

Tomorrow, the stakes will be higher, with a place in the semi-finals awaiting the winner of the all-Asian clash.

Hsieh has claimed some notable big-name scalps throughout her career, including four wins against top-10 players at Grand Slams - her third-round victory over then world No. 1 Simona Halep at Wimbledon in 2018 remains her biggest upset.

But the Taiwanese believes Osaka will be her hardest challenge to date. The Japanese holds a 3-1 advantage in head-to-head clashes, with Hsieh losing their two most recent encounters and her only win coming at the 2019 Miami Open.

However, the world No. 71 believes she has "age" on her side.

The veteran yesterday swept into her first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era.

The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, 6-4, 6-2 to book her last-eight berth against Osaka.

Hsieh, the current doubles world No. 1, made her Major debut in 2005 but had never gone beyond the fourth round in 37 previous attempts. Yet her self-belief never wavered.

"I try to pretend I'm only 18 years old. My mental (age) is very young," she said after her win. "I also try to look little bit young this time, it helps a lot. For me, the most important thing is to stay happy, to enjoy it, not get injury."

Turning her attention towards the Japanese three-time Slam winner, Hsieh said: "I (will) not worry about it. She (Osaka) probably going to smash me on the court. I try to play my game, do my job, see what happens."

Should Hsieh carry on her giant-killing ways - she eliminated 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the second round - her Australian connection will be key to another shock.

3-1 Naomi Osaka's upper hand in meetings with Hsieh Su-wei.



Veteran Chinese Taipei player Hsieh Su-wei (above) believes she has "age" on her side against Naomi Osaka, 12 years her junior, as "the most important thing is to stay happy, to enjoy it, not get injury". PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Paying tribute to her entourage, she said: "I have an Australian coach, Australian fitness coach, Australian massage (staff), Australian hitting partner, so it's extra special."

While Osaka will be the favourite, the US Open champion is not looking forward to facing one of the most unorthodox players in the women's game.

Hsieh won 80 per cent of her first-service points against Vondrousova, who was hampered by 31 unforced errors, and having lost to her in Miami, the world No. 3 is expecting unpredictability.

"I'm not really looking forward to it," she said. "It's actually fun when I'm not really angry… For me, it feels like whenever I play her, I have to expect everything."

Regardless of what happens, Osaka, who yesterday saved two match points before overcoming two-time Slam champion and 14th seed Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, admires what Hsieh brings to the court.

"Have you watched her play? It's just like what?" the 2019 Australian Open champion said.

"She's one of those players that, for me, if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her, because my mind can't fathom the choices she makes when she's on the court.

"It's so fun to watch - it's not fun to play but it is fun to watch."

In another last-16 match, Serena Williams, seeking a record-tying 24th singles Slam title, beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

A blockbuster match-up with second-ranked Halep awaits tomorrow after the Wimbledon champion beat French Open winner Iga Swiatek of Poland 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

DAY 7'S OTHER RESULTS MEN'S 4th RD: Alexander Zverev (Ger) bt Dusan Lajovic (Srb) 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, Aslan Karatsev (Rus, right) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

