How the saga played out

Dec 16: Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19.

Dec 17: Social media posts show him without a mask at an event.

Dec 18: He holds a photoshoot and interview with L'Equipe newspaper.

Dec 24-25: The Serb is seen in public in Belgrade.

Jan 1: His agent fills up his travel declaration which states he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to his expected departure. But he had been seen in Marbella, Spain, on Dec 31.

Jan 4: Djokovic announces on social media he has received a medical exemption on the grounds of previous infection to play at the Australian Open, sparking a huge backlash.

Jan 5: He arrives in Melbourne at 11.30pm, only to be detained by the Australian Border Force overnight and notified of the intention to remove him.

Jan 10: After days spent in detention, Djokovic is freed on a technicality as a judge rules he was not given enough time to consult his lawyers.

Jan 11-13: Reports emerge of Djokovic seemingly flouting Serbia's Covid-19 rules, and he has to issue an apology for the incorrect travel declaration.

Jan 14: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancels Djokovic's visa for a second time on the basis that the Serb "may pose a health risk" to the public.

